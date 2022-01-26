North Korea: Seoul military, two cruise missiles launched – Last Hour

(ANSA) – BEIJING, 25 JAN – South Korea has announced that it believes that the North has tested at least two cruise missiles from an internal area, in what would be the fifth known round of carriers launched from Pyongyang in 2022. ” We still have to conduct a detailed analysis, “a Seoul military official told the media, stating that” if such missiles were to be launched southward, our detection and interception systems would have no problem fighting them. ” The official, Yonhap said, did not provide further details.



The North has already launched what it called two tactical guided missiles on January 17, just three days after the alleged test launch of two more missiles from a train, part of the Armed Forces railway division.



Pyongyang also tested what it called hypersonic missiles on January 5 and 11, raising concerns about the ability of South Korea and other neighboring countries, such as Japan, to counter a new type of threat.



In a further sign of turbulence, the North reported last week that it could engage in even more provocative acts, with the lifting of the self-imposed moratorium on long-range nuclear and missile tests for several years.



(HANDLE).

