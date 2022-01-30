North Korea, Seoul: Tested Most Powerful Missile Since 2017 – Last Hour

(ANSA) – SEUL, JAN 30 – The one launched today by North Korea is its most powerful missile since 2017, according to Seoul, which estimates how Pyongyang could soon implement its threat to resume nuclear or intercontinental ballistic tests.



South Korea said the North was following “a similar path” to that of 2017, when tensions were at their height on the Korean peninsula. Pyongyang “is close to breaking the self-imposed moratorium” on nuclear tests and ICBMs, South Korean President Moon Jae-in said in a statement. The South Korean Joint Chief of Staff said he had “detected an intermediate-range ballistic missile launched at a high angle to the east” at dawn today. The missile was fired from the northern province of Jagang, from where North Korea has launched what it claims to be hypersonic missiles in recent months. It reached a maximum altitude of 2,000 km and traveled about 800 km in 30 minutes before falling into the Sea of ​​Japan, the staff added. Japan also considers it to be a medium or long-range missile. Tokyo “strongly protested against North Korea” accusing it of “threatening the peace and security of Japan” with these tests, Japanese government spokesman Hirokazu Matsuno said. The last missile of this type to be tested by Pyongyang was the Hwasong-12, which had traveled 787 km and reached a maximum altitude of 2,111 km in 2017. At the time, analysts calculated that this projectile had the ability to travel 4,500 km and then reach the island of Guam, a US territory in the Pacific Ocean. (HANDLE).

