



Second Kim Jong un, dictator of North Korea, burritos and burgers were invented in 2011 by his father, Kim Jong II. This bizarre announcement was made by the government spokesman, who said that shortly before he died of a heart attack, the leader had created the “wheat rolls” and the “double bread with meat”, strangely similar to a hamburger.





The story published in the newspaper Rodong Sinmun and resumed from Sun, tells how his son Kim Jong-un is following in his father’s footsteps by manifesting a “Meticulous interest” in burritos. Father Kim Jong II would have advised to combine them with mineral water in the summer and hot tea in the winter. In the state TV news footage, images of North Koreans devouring burritos outside the Kumsong Food Factory in the capital, Pyongyang, were then broadcast. A mural was also shown on TV depicting Kim Jong II smiling in a kitchen where burritos are being prepared.





Too bad it’s all propaganda. Those who managed to escape from North Korea tell a different story. Hyun-seung Lee, who was born into an elite North Korean family but fled the country in 2014, recalled that most of his countrymen can’t even dream of a meal like that.



