North Korea tested the second missile within a week

James Reno
In the night between Monday and Tuesday, North Korea carried out a new missile test, the second within a week, detected among others by the defensive system of Japan and South Korea. There are not many details yet but it seems that it is a ballistic missile was launched, that is, those with a parabolic trajectory. On January 5, North Korea had instead declared that it had “successfully” tested a hypersonic missile, that is, a missile that travels much faster than sound and is very difficult to intercept.

The test took place a few hours after five Western countries plus Japan harshly condemned the January 5 launch, accusing North Korea of ​​”destabilizing actions” that “threaten the stability of the region.” According to the Japanese news agency Kyodo, which cites government sources, the missile would have landed in the exclusive economic zone of the Sea of ​​Japan.

It is unclear why North Korea has resumed its missile test business in these days. However, in his year-end speech, North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un stressed the need to continue to focus on the country’s military systems.

Ballistic missiles are fired almost vertically, exit the atmosphere and fall fast on their target: they are almost impossible to stop, even if they have a predictable trajectory that allows defense systems to try to hit them before they fall to the ground. Thanks to the advancement in weapons technology, they can be relatively easily transformed into nuclear weapons.

James Reno

