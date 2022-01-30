North Korea tests the most powerful missile since 2017

The last test – Everything suggests that the “provocations”, as Seoul defined them, can continue as the latest condemnation attempts by the UN Security Council have been stopped by China and Russia.

In the coming months, solemn celebrations will be held in North Korea dedicated to the grandfather and father of the supreme commander, respectively for the 110th anniversary of the birth of Kim Il-sung (15 April) and the 80th anniversary of Kim Jong-il (15 February). , an event that falls during the Beijing Winter Games.

The latest was the most powerful missile launched by North Korea since 2017, the Seoul military said, according to which Pyongyang may soon implement the threat to resume nuclear or intercontinental ballistic tests. South Korea has made it known that it believes that the North is following “a similar path” to that of 2017, marked by strong inter-Korean tensions.

Pyongyang “is close to breaking the self-imposed moratorium” on nuclear tests and ICBMs, President Moon Jae-in said in a rare statement on the issue. The Joint Staff Command of Seoul explained that it had “detected an intermediate-range ballistic missile launched at a high angle to the east”, fired at 7.52 local time (23.52 on Saturday in Italy) from the northern province of Jagang, from where the North has launched what it claims to be hypersonic missiles on January 5 and 11. The carrier reached a maximum altitude of 2,000 kilometers and traveled approximately 800 kilometers in 30 minutes before falling into the Sea of ​​Japan.

The previous – The last similar missile tested by Pyongyang dates back to 2017: the Hwasong-12 it covered 787 kilometers, rising to a maximum altitude of 2,111 kilometers. Analysts calculated a potential range of 4,500 kilometers, enough to reach the American Pacific island of Guam.

The reactions – Japan has also supported the hypothesis of the intermediate-range missile: the Ministry of Defense has posted a map with the estimated area of ​​sinking, outside the exclusive economic zone. Tokyo accused the North of “threatening peace and security,” government spokesman Hirokazu Matsuno thundered. The US condemnation continues, with an invitation to Pyongyang to refrain from further “destabilizing” acts. The Indo-Pacific Command of the United States reiterated in a statement its “unshakable” commitment to the defense of South Korea and Japan. For US President Biden, a new problem is looming in foreign policy, in addition to the already complicated ones posed by Russia, Iran and, in various ways, by China.