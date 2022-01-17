World

North Korea, two short-range missiles launched – Ultima Ora

Posted on

(ANSA) – BEIJING, JANUARY 17 – North Korea has launched two suspected short-range ballistic missiles eastward from Pyongyang’s Sunan airport, in what is the fourth show of force since the beginning of the year, with the first (dated 5 and 11 January) claimed to have been carried out with newly developed hypersonic missiles.

The South Korean Joint Staff Command, in giving the update on the number of “unidentified bullets”, explained that “currently, our army is monitoring and controlling the related North Korean movements, maintaining a position of readiness”, in the report of Yonhap.

The latest launch came just three days after the North launched two suspected short-range ballistic missiles into the Sea of ​​Japan, explaining that it wanted to test “guided missiles that departed from a train” in a train regiment exercise. Today’s move, according to observers, aims to underline Pyongyang’s reliable and evolving capabilities to launch missiles from various platforms, including trains, sea and land structures.

Last week, the hermit state warned the US of a “stronger and more decisive reaction” following the imposition of new sanctions by the US Treasury on six North Koreans involved in the regime’s weapons of mass destruction and missile programs. ballistics, escalating tensions amid the nuclear negotiation stalemate with the United States’.

Seoul reiterated its disappointment at the initiatives above the 38th parallel, while Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi lamented North Korea’s repeated launches of suspected ballistic missiles, calling them “extremely deplorable”. (HANDLE).

REPRODUCTION RESERVED © Copyright ANSA


Most Popular

1.8K
News

The success of Jeremy Renner, Marvel’s Hawkeye
1.1K
World

Ukraine blames Russia for the latest cyberattack: “We have evidence”. The Kremlin spokesman: “Too much tension at the border”
586
World

Omicron 2, the sub-variant that scares Great Britain: first 53 cases, another 20 in Israel. “It could be more violent”
485
World

Trump’s return: let’s take back the country, the real insurrection, the 2020 vote
403
News

Bitcoin vs Precious Metals: Where to Invest Today?
250
News

Netflix develops an anime series based on the graphic novel
237
News

Cardano grows by 8%, Terra Virtua and Axie also do well
213
News

Does Bitcoin Protect Against Inflation? – The Cryptonomist
204
News

Dogecoin and 5 cryptocurrencies that earned in 2021
193
News

for Bank of America it will be the “VISA of digital”, better than Ethereum
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top