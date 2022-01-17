North Korea, two short-range missiles launched – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – BEIJING, JANUARY 17 – North Korea has launched two suspected short-range ballistic missiles eastward from Pyongyang’s Sunan airport, in what is the fourth show of force since the beginning of the year, with the first (dated 5 and 11 January) claimed to have been carried out with newly developed hypersonic missiles.



The South Korean Joint Staff Command, in giving the update on the number of “unidentified bullets”, explained that “currently, our army is monitoring and controlling the related North Korean movements, maintaining a position of readiness”, in the report of Yonhap.



The latest launch came just three days after the North launched two suspected short-range ballistic missiles into the Sea of ​​Japan, explaining that it wanted to test “guided missiles that departed from a train” in a train regiment exercise. Today’s move, according to observers, aims to underline Pyongyang’s reliable and evolving capabilities to launch missiles from various platforms, including trains, sea and land structures.



Last week, the hermit state warned the US of a “stronger and more decisive reaction” following the imposition of new sanctions by the US Treasury on six North Koreans involved in the regime’s weapons of mass destruction and missile programs. ballistics, escalating tensions amid the nuclear negotiation stalemate with the United States’.



Seoul reiterated its disappointment at the initiatives above the 38th parallel, while Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi lamented North Korea’s repeated launches of suspected ballistic missiles, calling them “extremely deplorable”. (HANDLE).

