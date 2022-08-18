North West begs mom Kim Kardashian to ‘stop’ filming her singing

ads

North West really wants people to “stop,” including her mother, Kim Kardashian.

The 9-year-old was caught singing Bruno Mars’ “Versace on the Floor” with her famous mom, who uploaded the video – apparently without North’s consent – to Instagram on Thursday.

As the catchy hit played, the mother-daughter duo rode in a car with Kourtney Kardashian’s 10-year-old daughter, Penelope Disick.

Kim, 41, smiled ear to ear as she synchronized the words, at one point telling the girls to “sing along!” »

That’s when North came in, shouting from the backseat, “Mom! Mom! Mom, please delete that!

The Skims founder laughed and continued to record as her daughter, who she shares with ex-husband Kanye West, threw her hands up in the air in frustration.

Kim Kardashian couldn’t help but laugh when her daughter North West begged her to stop filming and ‘delete’ the leaked video.kimkardashian/Instagram

Penelope, who Kourtney shares with her ex Scott Disick, remained silent while smirking at the camera amid her cousin’s anger.

While Kim loves being front and center of the camera, North isn’t always a fan.

Kardashian sang while her daughter and niece Penelope Disick sat in the back seat.kimkardashian/Instagram

Last month, the mother-daughter duo paired up at the Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show in Paris, but it wasn’t their outfits that stole the show.

The outspoken Kardashian girl asked photographers to “stop” taking photos of her while holding up a sign with the request.

Kim posted a photo of the moment to her Instagram at the time, telling fans that North was “fed up with people taking pictures of her.”

” Mom! Please delete that! “, pleaded the child of 9 years. kimkardashian/Instagram

The reality star appeared to be in high spirits just two weeks after her split from comedian Pete Davidson.

Sources told Page Six that the couple called it quits after nine months of dating because “the long distance and their demanding schedules made it very difficult to maintain a relationship.”

The reality TV star shares four children with ex-husband Kanye West. kimkardashian/Instagram

The ‘Saturday Night Live’ alum, 28, works on a project in Australia while the mother of four juggles business and co-parenting with Kanye, 45, in Los Angeles.

In addition to North, Kim and Kanye also share Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.

