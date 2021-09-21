North West making fun of mom Kim Kardashian for her Stories is hilarious

It can’t be done a North West!

While Kim Kardashian he was recording one of his Stories, the first daughter he had with Kanye West intervened to point out to the famous mother that changes voice when recording his videos unboxing or tutorial for social media.

Kim Kardashian, 41 – getty images

“Why do you speak differently?“she asks, while in disbelief Kim replies with other questions:”In what sense? Why am I speaking differently than what?“.

“In your videos“specifies the little girl, who is 8 years old. But the mother insists -“I am the same human being. I don’t speak differently“- and so North West begins to do a “hilarious imitation “Boysiii, today I have this new mask and these new bronzers …“

Kim Kardashian does not give up and asks a Penelope Disick, daughter’s cousin and BFF: “Do I really speak like that?“and she nods with conviction: 1-0 for North West!

You can see this funny little curtain here on Instagram, saved from a fan account.

