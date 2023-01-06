North West records a video dressed as her father Kanye West

Kim Kardashian and her eldest daughter, North West, are very close. Mother and daughter spend a lot of time together sharing one of her hobbies: record videos on TikTok. Although the 9-year-old has certain rules for using the account she shares with Kim (@northandkim), the ‘celeb’ and she amuse millions of her followers with her funny ideas. Among the best videos is North’s trolling of her mother, the little girl’s creative make-up or the dances and songs they perform together.

The last video they have published has left the fans of both surprised: North appears next to his mother dressed as Kanye West. The little girl does not lack detail: she has painted her beard, her eyebrows and she is wearing a black hat similar to her father’s. In case there were any doubts as to who she is imitating, the song playing in the background and being lip-synced with her is one of Kanye’s titled ‘Bound 2’. Followers of both have come to the same conclusion: North’s resemblance to his father is unmistakable.

This content is imported from TikTok. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Although the comments are disabled, Kim’s fans are commenting on social networks about it. It is not the first time that North dresses the same as her father, but on this occasion there are those who consider that This video is a mockery of Kanye since the rapper was against his children using social networks. “My kids are not going to be on TikTok without my permission,” he said in an interview last year. On Kanye’s opinion on this topic, Kim commented: “Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media are actually more damaging than any TikTok North can create,” the ‘celeb’ said on one occasion. on their Instagram stories.