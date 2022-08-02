North West turns Kim Kardashian into a glamorous minion

She has skills! North West could be the next big makeup star given she turned mom Kim Kardashian into Minion in minutes.

“Mommy Minion,” the mother-daughter duo captioned a video shared via their TikTok joint on Sunday, July 31. In the clip, the 9-year-old begins by covering the Skims founder’s face with foundation. North then combines a variety of different yellow and gold eyeshadow palettes to give Kardashian, 41, Minion’s signature sunny glow. After smearing the concoction on the foundation, North begins painting on black round glasses.

Tendency How to Start a Blog in 2022 and Earn Money

She then completes the look with a bold lip. After starting with a nude base on the reality TV star’s pout, North adds shimmery blue, purple and extra glitter for the pizazz. Showing off the finished product, North steps back with the camera to show Kardashian smiling and throwing the peace sign.

In July, Kardashian revealed that her eldest daughter loves special effects makeup.

@kimandnorth 💛 MOM MINION 💛 ♬ Minion_lovers – Matthew 🎸

“North really likes special effects makeup, and she’s really good at it. I have a teacher who comes over to show her special effects makeup — where it’s like wounds and blood and tons of stuff,” the California native said in an interview with Seduce.

While North’s talent for makeup is impressive, it’s also a little shocking. Kardashian told the beauty publication that North’s skills were once mistaken for a murder scene.

It all happened when the keeping up with the Kardashians alum rented a vacation home where North brought her special effects makeup with her.

“And she decided not only to prank me and do [the makeup] about her and Chicago, but she made the whole room look like a murder scene,” she recalled. “I cleaned the kids, but I was really too tired to clean the whole room. And they were going to have to do this and they had to get ready to go to bed to go to school.

The next morning, Kardashian said she hadn’t had time to clean up the rest of the mess and get her kids ready for school. After leaving the house, her governess arrived and was horrified by what she saw. (Kardashian and former Kanye West are also parents to daughter Chicago, 4, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 3.)

“The housekeeper came and tried to call the authorities and called the owner thinking it was a real murder scene and I should let them know it was just a stuffing and that my children were doing make-up with special effects”. Self-centered says the author. “It was bad.”

Hear Hollywood’s top stars share their best tips and tricks on Glam Squad Confidential

