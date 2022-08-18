North West urges Kim Kardashian to stop filming musical Car Ride

So cringe? Whereas Kim Kardashian drove her daughter North and niece Penelope, the 9-year-old was unimpressed with her mother’s impromptu karaoke session.

The Skims mogul, 41, shared an Instagram video on Thursday August 18 while in the car with her eldest daughter and sister Kourtney Kardashian10 year old girl. Kim and North sang together Bruno Mars‘ Track “Versace on the floor”. However, North – whom the reality TV star shares with her ex-husband Kanye West — wasn’t too happy that her mother filmed their musical duet.

“Mom! Mom! Mom, please delete this,” North complained in Thursday’s video before the clip was cut.

The Self-centered The author – who also shares sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 3, and daughter Chicago, 4, with West, 45 – has often dubbed herself the ‘carpool mom’ to her little ones and Their friends.

“There will be times when [North] is like, ‘I don’t get in a car with my brother,’ so coming home in the morning must be a fun thing, and luckily a lot of our friends and cousins, they all live in the same neighborhood,” Kim recalled during from an appearance in September 2021 on the Ellen DeGeneres Show. “I’m like the mother of carpooling. I go to three houses every morning to pick up children, and I have to do one thing.

She added at the time: “Sometimes we have to take two cars because we’ve agreed to take so many, and I have to separate the kids because [North] wants her own music, she wants her own vibe, she wants to sing with her friends, so I have to compromise. It’s always a thing.

The Yeezy designer – who Kim split from in February 2021 – took turns with his ex-wife to handle carpooling duties.

“Kanye is out SNL [when I hosted]but I will always take the high road”, the The Kardashians the star said during a May episode of her family’s Hulu docuseries. “We have children involved. Kanye is there to pick up the kids. I just woke up and the mornings he takes them to school [are] kind of a relief for me because I can do some work. We are now discussing who takes the children to school in the morning.

In the episode, viewers saw West surprise his four children with the rental of a fire truck to drive them to school. “No matter what we’re going through, I still want my kids to be with their dad as much as possible and just spend their mornings with dad and get dropped off at school,” Kim said via confessional at the time.

