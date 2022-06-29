North West used Kim Kardashian’s private plane to celebrate her birthday with her friends

kim kardashian shared on his Instagram account ddetails of the lavish birthday party he threw for his daughter North West a few days ago, in the state of Wyoming, in the US and for which he required to fly in his private plane.

In the photographs he shared this Tuesday on the social network, The 41-year-old businesswoman made it clear that she spared no expense for her nine-year-old daughter to celebrate big with his best friends in an area surrounded by nature, outdoor activities and extreme sports.

It is known that among the minors invited are the daughter of Jessica Simpson, the daughter of the director of marketing for the brand of Kim Kardashian and the half-sister of Selena Gomez, Gracie Elliot Teefey.

Kim Kardashian spared no expense for her daughter North West’s birthday party Photo: Instagram @kimkardashian

The private plane in which North traveled with the rest of his guests is valued at more than 150 million dollars. In one of the photos shared by the socialite, you can see how it was decorated with cobwebs and pieces of wood in honor of the party.

The place where North and her friends stayed for the night was decorated with blood-spattered teepees with stuffed deer heads on top, all in a very camp style.

North West enjoyed a magical few days with her friends

Photo: Instagram @kimkardashian

The guests at the dream celebration of the eldest daughter of kim kardashian they enjoyed outdoor activities like ziplining or water skiing.

