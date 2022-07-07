North West wears his dad’s jacket in Paris

Celebrities who have repeated clothes

Although we love to buy clothes, the fashion industry is one of the most polluting, which is why we must be aware when consuming. So do these celebrities Y royals Like North West, they decide to repeat their outfits without losing the style of the moment.

Keira Knightley

Keira Knightley wore that same dress on her wedding day.

(Getty Images/79682010)



The British actress has worn the same Chanel Haute Couture dress from 2006 three times. The first time we saw it was at a party before the BAFTA Awards in 2008. We have no doubt that it became one of her favorite clothes Well, she used this same garment as her wedding dress for her wedding in mid-2013.

Kate Middleton

The Duchess of Cambridge wore that dress again six years later.

(Getty Images/144199947)



The Duchess of Cambridge is one of the royals with more style, however, this does not prevent you from repeating garments to help the environment. So it was with a turquoise dress by Jenny Packham, when she attended the gala in 2012 Royal Albert Hall. However, six years later she decided to appear in the same dress for the Tusk Conservation Awards.

Kristen Dunst

Kirsten Dunst wore that same dress 10 years later.

(Getty Images/3028742)



The American actress joined this trend and decided that dresses should not be worn just once. This is why at a party after the Oscars in 2004 we saw her in a short lace dress by Christian Lacroix Couture and we saw it for the second time at a Chopard party in 2017.