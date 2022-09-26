Northern California children face the trauma left by the fires

Maia and Mia Bravo walked out of their house on a bright summer day and sensed danger.

Burnt wood smoke wafted over his garden. Maia, 17, looked for the source while Mia, 14, found the hose, turned on the faucet and sprayed the perimeter of the property with water.

That smell of smoke transported the sisters back to a windy October afternoon in 2017, when a wildfire swept through their former home. From the back of the minivan, the girls saw flames surrounding their trailer in Glen Ellen, a town in Northern California’s wine country.

They abandoned their belongings, including Mia’s favorite doll, and left without their cat, Misi, who was scared by the fire. The only thing the family saved was a blanket from the 3-month-old baby.

The family walked down dark paths lit by burning trees and plants. Mia was calm. Maya vomited.

As the California wildfires become more intense, frequent and widespread, many children who survive them are experiencing lasting psychological trauma, including anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Children may also develop sleep or attention problems, or have trouble in school. If left unaddressed, emotional trauma can take a toll on your physical health, which can lead to chronic health problems, mental illness, and addictions.

Since 2020, the state has required physicians participating in the state’s low-income Medicaid program to screen children and adults for potentially traumatic events related to adverse childhood experiences.

In the state’s latest ACE (Adverse Childhood Experiences) report, which was conducted between January 2020 and September 2021, it was found that children and adults were at higher risk of toxic stress or trauma if they lived in northern counties , a mainly rural region affected by fires.

While no screenings can help detect neglect, abuse, or dysfunction in the home, doctors and health officials have suggested that the wildfires contributed to high ACE scores in rural Northern California.

In an annual report, 70 percent of children and adults in Shasta County, where the Carr Fire burned in 2018, were found to be at high risk of trauma. In Napa County, where the Tubbs Fire swept through wine country in 2017, 50 percent of children and adults were considered to be at high risk of trauma.

In a supplemental analysis, researchers found that 75 percent of adults in some Northern California counties have experienced one or more traumatic events, compared to 60 percent statewide. That includes Butte County, where the Camp Fire claimed the lives of 85 people.

“When you already have a high trauma rate population to begin with, and you add environmental trauma, it just makes everything more difficult,” said Dr. Sean Dugan, a pediatrician at Shasta Community Health Center who conducted some of the ACE evaluations. .

Wildfires disrupt routines, force people to move, and create instability for children who need comfort and security. In recent years, California demographers have attributed some dramatic population shifts to wildfires destroying homes and displacing families.

“There is nothing more stressful for a child than seeing their parents freak out,” said Christopher Godley, director of emergency management for Sonoma County, which since 2015 has been affected by five of the state’s most devastating wildfires.

Children can also be indirect victims of forest fires. According to a study published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, approximately 7.4 million children in the country are affected annually by smoke from wildfires, which not only affects the respiratory system but can contribute to the attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder, autism, impaired school performance, and memory problems.

In 2017, the Bravo family escaped the Tubbs Fire, which burned parts of Napa and Sonoma counties and the city of Santa Rosa. At the time, it was the most destructive fire in state history, leveling neighborhoods and killing nearly two dozen people.

The first night they slept in their minivan and then took refuge with their family in nearby Petaluma.

“I was scared, I was in shock,” Maia recalled. “She stayed up all night.”

The sisters found their cat Misi curled up under a neighbor’s trailer 15 days after they evacuated. His legs had severe burns.

For the first few years after the fire, Maia had nightmares filled with flames, ashes and charred houses. She woke with a start to the sound of fire truck sirens.

Children may respond differently to trauma depending on their age. Younger children may feel anxious and fearful, eat poorly, or develop separation anxiety from their parents or trusted adults. Older children may feel depressed and lonely, develop eating disorders or self-destructive behaviors, or start using alcohol or drugs.

“When you have these kids who have had these intense evacuations, experienced loss of life, complete destruction of property, it’s important that they have social support,” said Melissa Brymer, director of counterterrorism and disaster programs at UCLA-Duke University National Center for Child Traumatic Stress.

Brymer said kids need tools to stay calm, too. Those include maintaining routines, playing family games, exercising or seeing a counselor, explained Sarah Lowe, a clinical psychologist and associate professor at the Yale School of Public Health.

“For kids, it’s really important to instill a sense of stability and re-establish some sense of routine and normalcy,” she added.

First responders have begun to integrate mental wellness, for both adults and children, into their disaster response plans.

Sonoma County officials now post resources for people coping with wildfire stress along with tips for putting together emergency kits and developing an escape plan.

And the county will deploy mental health workers during disasters as part of its new emergency operations plan, Godley said. It will send behavioral health specialists to emergency shelters and work with community groups to track the needs of wildfire survivors.

“Many of the most vulnerable populations are going to need specialized behavioral health and that will be especially true for children,” Godley said.

Maia and Mia have moved three times since their trailer caught fire. Maia started seeing the school counselor a few weeks after she returned to school. Mia was more reluctant to accept help and did not start counseling until January 2018.

“Talking about it with the counselor put me at ease,” Maia said. “Now, I can sleep. But when I hear about fires, I get nervous that it will happen again.”

Their mother, Erandy Bravo, encouraged her daughters to manage their anxiety by writing in a journal, but the sisters took a more practical approach to coping with their trauma: They packed a bag with their schoolbooks, laptops and personal items they would want in case from another fire.

The girls attend workshops on managing anxiety at a local teen center and have become leaders of a support group. Maia, who graduated from high school in June, will study psychology when she starts at Santa Rosa Junior College in the fall. Mia, who is in the tenth grade, wants to be an emergency dispatcher.

Still, the Bravo sisters remain vigilant.

In their new home, when the sisters smelled smoke on their patio earlier this year, they soon realized it was coming from a neighbor’s chimney. They felt safe and returned to the house.

KHN (Kaiser Health News) is the newsroom of KFF (Kaiser Family Foundation), which produces in-depth health journalism. It is one of three major programs of KFF, a nonprofit organization that analyzes the nation’s health and public health issues.