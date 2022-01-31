Northern Ireland, 50 years after Bloody Sunday, the joke for a relative of the victims: “Investigated for revealing the name of a soldier suspected of the massacre”

‘There is no British justice‘, there is no British justice. On the 50th anniversary of the Bloody Sunday to Derry, in northern Ireland, the leaders of the campaign Bloody Sunday March they have chosen an iconic phrase that frames reality better than others. Half a century, today, frommassacre of 14 protesters of the Civil Rights Movement (13 remained on the asphalt and 1 died a few days later in hospital) to which were added about twenty seriously injured who had participated in the GearBritish justice seems to be in hiding.

Last June, the Northern Irish prosecutor gave yet another slap in the face relatives of the victims and to that bloody memory, blocking the trial process for the only suspect: Soldier F, indicated with the letters of the alphabet so as not to make him identifiable together with his associates and therefore at risk of revenge. Soldier F, one of the members of the Parachute regiment of His Majesty who on January 30, 1972 fired at the helpless crowd, coming so close to being on trial as responsible for 2 murders and 4 attempted murders. Ironically, others could end up at the stand, namely those who have been asking for justice for 50 years: “A few days ago I received a letter in which the Attorney General of Belfast announces the initiation of proceedings for putting two ‘likes’ on a post by John Kelly, brother of Michael Kelly, killed in Derry on January 30, 1972. In that post Kelly had entered the Soldier F’s real name, publishing the photo, and he himself risks being prosecuted for this “. Ciaran Shiels is part of the Madden & Finucane law firm in Derry and together with his brother Fearghal follows the victims of the Bloody Sunday for 23 years, ie since the signing of the peace accords of Good Friday Agreement. A provision of the British government, now twenty years old, has required not to disclose the identities of the Paras active in Derry that day. Contacted by Ilfattoquotidiano.it, the lawyer Shiels comments on the decision of the Northern Irish prosecutor: “The British state should examine the conduct of its agents and soldiers strongly suspected of a mass murder and not outrage victims and their loved ones – explains the lawyer of Madden & Finucane – By now that soldier is over 70 years old, all in United Kingdom they know his name and many other details, if someone had wanted to retaliate he would have done so for some time. Instead of thinking about the shame of a newly aborted court case, despite unquestionable evidence of its responsibilities, British justice puts the blame on the relatives of the victims. Soldier F, in addition to Bloody Sunday, was at the center of a series of tragic episodes between the UK and Northern Ireland, as a member of the Paratroopers and Sas, the British special counter-terrorism forces. He sits quietly in his home, well protected. By now we all understand that London has no intention of helping the investigation and initiating an actual phase of reconciliation. We will be forced to turn to the institutions of the European justice, we have no other choice ”.

John Kelly, creator and curator of the Bloody Sunday Museum and among the organizers of today’s March and the initiatives of the week, he declined to comment on the judicial measure received. In his defense came the words of Colum Eastwood, leader of the Sdlp (the Social Democratic and Labor Party of Ulster): “The Northern Irish Prosecutor’s Office will take it out on me politically and leave the relatives of the victims of Derry alone. That denunciation to family members and activists is shameful and tactless, ”Eastwood said.

Over the years, new evidence continues to emerge about the planning of that massacre in Derry / Londonderry (as required by the English geographical and geopolitical version of the city). In recent days, the censorship on the existence of a plan devised by some senior officers of the British army in Northern Ireland. The group of conspirators, connected to theMI5 (the United Kingdom Military Secret Service), would have planned the action of 30 January 1972 inside a disused barracks of Hollywood – Belfast port suburb – News of the discovery of a Table sand, a scale model, faithful reconstruction of the area of Bogside, has not been denied by the British authorities.

Today is the day of the great March for civil rights reproduced every year in the same way. The meeting, in the early afternoon, in the nationalist district of Creggan, upstream of Derry, and then the descent to the Bogside, the area of ​​the massacre that afternoon on January 30, 1972. In the morning the relatives of the victims organized a sort of pilgrimage to the places where their loved ones were killed, a map of the slaughter and sharing pain. In recent days, the initiatives of a very rich calendar have taken place, among which the exhibition is particularly touching ‘In their footsteps – in their footsteps’: dozens of pairs of shoes worn by the victims of the Bloody Sunday and other massacres that took place during the thirty years of Troubles in Northern Ireland.