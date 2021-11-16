Northern Ireland-Italy 0-0, the report cards: blunt attack, frightened blues. Jorginho from 4.5

Northern Ireland-Italy 0-0

Northern Ireland report cards (by Andrea Losapio)

Peacock-Farrell 6.5 – In the first half he is not very busy, except for an attempt by Di Lorenzo who tries to bird him with a lob, but he keeps a good guard. In the second half he says no to the soft attempts of Insigne and Berardi without major problems.

Cathcart 7 – Dallas often backs off with him going more to the center to make the third defense.

Flanagan 7 – Authoritarian in the middle of the rear, he doesn’t miss even a ball and often cleans up the area.

Evans 7 – He commands the rear with his experience, intimidating Insigne when he has to fight on high balls.

Lewis 7 – Like his team mates, but he doesn’t struggle much on Berardi who is the only one to point him several times.

Davis 7 – Shield in front of the defense, he has in mind what the tactical score is, that is to never risk more than necessary. If it’s the last match with the Northern Ireland shirt it’s almost perfect.

Dallas 6.5 – Often it widens to fetch Chiesa or Emerson Palmieri, it depends on who comes within range. He practically never suffers.

McCann 7 – Great when Barella tries to fit in by taking him two meters.

Saville 6.5 – He has no offensive duties, but he finds the ball for the possible 1-0 and shoots Donnarumma from a few meters (from 72 ‘C. Evans sv)

Whyte 6 – Tactical move to give more breathing space to a Magennis forced to work overtime, he rarely touches it (from 72 ‘ Washington 5.5 – He’s on his foot for a historic victory, kicks too shyly and Bonucci can save).

Magennis 6.5 – Left alone to himself, he fights with Acerbi but hardly ever wins. But he is damned and always presses, stoic.

Ian Baraclough 7.5 – It does what it can with the human material available. But practically nothing is wrong in the choices.

The report cards of Italy (by Raimondo De Magistris)

Donnarumma 5 – Never really busy, in the final he comes out very badly but is saved by Bonucci.

By Lorenzo 6 – He could repeat the goal against Switzerland after 9 minutes, he reads Jorginho’s verticalization better than the others but Peacock-Farrell stops him with an instinctive save.

Bonucci 6 – It does what it has to do, and that’s not much as Northern Ireland are mostly just defending 0-0.

Unripe 6 – Unlike Friday night, it does not make smears. Bitter consolation.

Emerson Palmieri 5.5 – He pushes less than the match against Switzerland. He should be more daring but he practically never does. From 80 Scamacca sv

Tonali 5 – A lot of desire, but little clarity. After a few minutes he gets a yellow card that affects both him and Mancini, with the coach who at half-time – so as not to run the risk of remaining ten – leaves him on the bench. From the 46th Christian 5 – His entry does not serve to give more order to the midfield.

Jorginho 4.5 – There isn’t, it’s not him. A single verticalization of his, then many errors. Conditioned by the weight of failed penalties, he is not happy. From the 68th Locatelli 5 – Enter when Italy has already totally lost its lucidity.

Stretcher 5 – Mancini was convinced in a different Barella match from the one against Switzerland but it wasn’t all that different. A little more present in the game but never decisive. From the 64th Belotti 5 – Log in to give weight to the blue attack but is well neutralized by the central opponents.

Berardi 5 – The best player against Switzerland gave a too normal performance tonight: only one real chance directly from a set piece. Few plays in speed, too many breaks.

Insigne 5 – That of center forward is not his role. Tonight, also for Mancini, the definitive proof has arrived. After an hour of play, the coach also gave up: he returned it to the left wing even before Belotti entered. From the 68th Bernardeschi 5 – Like the other players taking over, he can’t turn the game around.

Church 5 – Too little is served, but even when it happens, it is uninspired.

Roberto Mancini 4 – He had asked the team to play without anxiety but exactly the opposite happened on the pitch. The choice of the false center forward does not pay, nor that of confirming the confidence in Jorginho, impalpable in the control room. The main protagonist of the European victory must now deal with a new, unprecedented reality. And understand the reasons for this triple step back.