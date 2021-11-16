Northern Ireland-Italy, CM’s report cards: Jorginho and Insigne disaster, Church at least struggle | First page

Northern Ireland-Italy 0-0, the report cards

ITALY

Donnarumma 6: he is careful until the end, saves well on Saville. When he comes out very badly and blows himself meters from the door from Washington. Bonucci saves him.

By Lorenzo 6: at first he goes close to scoring, then he stops. Shy, too shy. When he had to eat the right lane.

Bonucci 6: doesn’t have much work to do. Good at a couple of offensive tips. In the final he gets on the line and saves a goal.

Unripe 5.5: Washington escapes him and frightens Donnarumma. For the rest of ordinary administration.

Emerson 5: the dynamism of the Irish suffers, pushes little. Single sharp a southpaw out just before leaving the field.

(From 80 ‘ Scamacca: sv)

Stretcher 5: it has less petrol than usual, it suffers in quality. Little present in the field dynamics.

(From 64 ‘ Belotti 5: evanescent, Mancini tries to stimulate him but he doesn’t react. It tickles the Irish defenders).

Jorginho 4.5: lackluster construction, has no flickers and looks almost frightened.

(From 69 ‘ Locatelli 5: even the most basic steps are wrong)

Tonals 5: after nine minutes it takes a yellow that conditions it. Mancini takes him off at half-time in order not to risk.

(From 46 ‘ Cristante 5.5: does not change the inertia of the game. Indeed, it is hard to see him on the pitch)

Berardi 5: he is fit, but too often he misses the last step. Bad even the (few) times it kicks.

Insigne 5: also starts pretty well, goes a couple of times to shoot. But as a center forward he is out of position and after half an hour he drops. Then it collapses.

(From 68 ‘ Bernardeschi 5: many mistakes in a short time, a couple of corners wrong)

Church 6: a perpetual motion, it hits the Irish defenders but at least it gives the feeling of trying and believing in it more than the others. And then in the end he too has the ball to unlock the game on his left but cannot find the door.

Annex Mancini 4.5: in addition to some questionable changes (why Cristante and Bernardeschi if the imperative is to score?), the team in the second half takes the field without spirit, off. More was expected from such an important match against a proud but within reach opponent. Absences cannot be a mitigating factor.

(Andrea Sereni)

NORTHERN IRELAND

Peacock-Farrell 6.5: revisable parade technique, but effortlessly thwarts the few dangers in its parts.

Cathcart 7: it does little inconspicuous things, but it does them all right.

Flanagan 7: crushes Insigne and does not lose effectiveness against Belotti, also precious in following the fast cuts of the Church.

J. Evans 7: see the ward mate above him, never in trouble.

Lewis 6: of the defense is the one that is most in difficulty, especially in the first fraction he loses and suffers terribly from the descents of Di Lorenzo.

S. Davis 7: puts order and dictates the timing of the outputs in pressing. It could be the last match with the Northern Ireland shirt, it would be a closing to applause.

Dallas 6.5: game of sacrifice, in the final has a good opportunity from outside the area but is not very lucid at the time of the conclusion.

McCann 7: fight, elbow, dirty all the possessions of Italy and cancel Barella.

Saville 6: little is seen but his is the most dangerous opportunity of the hosts, a conclusion that engages Donnarumma (from 72 ‘C. Evans 6: enters and continues on the score).

Whyte 6.5: the best of his in the first half, he proposes some offensive sortie attempts. Then he adapts to the defensive game (from 72 ‘ Washington 5.5: exploits the freshness to be seen even in front, but devours the opportunity of the goal mockery in the final).

Magennis 5.5: a lot of dirty work and little else.

Coach Baraclough 7: if Northern Ireland close the qualifying round for the World Cup without conceding a goal at home, it is no coincidence. The team is solid, compact and demonstrates self-denial throughout the 90 ‘, while inevitably giving up the attacking phase.

(Federico Albrizio)