Northern Ireland-Italy, probable formations: new role for Insigne

Tonight, at Windsor Park in Belfast, theItaly access to the next will be played World Cup in Qatar against thenorthern Ireland. The blues first in group a 15 points, but together with the Swiss, they will have to do the same result as the Swiss to qualify. In case of victory of both, Italy will have to keep the goal difference better than that of Switzerland: currently it is only +2.

Lineups Northern Ireland Italy

Probable formations Northern Ireland Italy: Insigne false nine

Roberto Mancini will have to do without a lot of injuries for tonight’s race: Sirigu, Calabria, Bastoni, Chiellini, Toloi, Spinazzola, Biraghi, Sensi, Verratti, Zaniolo, Pellegrini, Kean and Immobile are unavailable. The blue coach, however, will not want to hear sorry and will rely on his best men to win the match.

According to The Gazzetta dello Sport, ready a 4-3-3 with Gigio in the door Donnarumma; back four composed of By Lorenzo and Emerson Palmieri on the flanks and Bonucci and Acerbi defensive couple; in midfield Barella and Tonali half wings on the sides of the director Jorginho; forward ready Berardi and Chiesa side and Insigne false nine, with Belotti who should start from the bench.

The hosts from Northern Ireland will not want to give anything away and will play to win. Coach Ian Baraclough will field a 3-5-2 with Peacock-Farrell between the poles, McNair, Evans and Cathcart in defense, Dallas, McCann, Davis, Saville and Lewis in midfield and attacking couple formed by Magennis and Washington.

NORTHERN IRELAND (3-5-2): Peacock-Farrell; McNair, Evans, Cathcart; Dallas, McCann, Davis, Saville, Lewis; Mageniss, Washington.

ITALY (4-3-3): Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Bonucci, Acerbi, Emerson; Barella, Jorginho, Tonali; Berardi, Insigne, Church.


