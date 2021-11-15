Northern Ireland-Italy, serves the goleada for the pass to the World Cup. Third goal of Switzerland: the direct 0-0

In Belfast in 90 minutes the qualification in Qatar is decided

Northern Ireland-Italy, follow the game minute by minute

Switzerland-Bulgaria, follow the live

First minutes at Windsor Park in Belfast with the Azzurri who tried with Insigne and Berardi to scare the Irish. The best chance of Di Lorenzo launched on the right, his shot was blocked for a corner by the goalkeeper when Berardi and Chiesa were positioned in the area. Hosts who defend themselves well but play openly and on the restart force Tonali to a tactical foul and then a yellow card.

The pressure of the Azzurri, always in possession of the ball, continues after twenty minutes of play with attempts by Insigne who does not hook into the area and Barella who tries from 25 meters, an easy save by the goalkeeper. Meanwhile, between Switzerland and Bulgaria the result is still 0-0. The Azzurri are missing a heavy striker in the area, so they try from outside with Insigne or with sorties in the area, but the Irish defenders always manage to close.

Obsessive ball turn of the Azzurri who, however, did not find the numerical superiority to free a man in the area: at half an hour Chiesa wedged himself in the area but the shot was rejected by the goalkeeper. Following Berardi-Insigne they go away three against two, then the Napoli striker gets lost in dribbling in the area allowing the goalkeeper to be rejected. Roberto Mancini preaches patience to his team, but the ball must be spun with more speed to open gaps in the grim Irish defense. We go to the break without goals with our ball possession of 67 percent, 5 corners and as many shots on goal. In the other match, the result was always a tie, with the Swiss hitting a post at the end.

Recovery with Cristante for Tonali and the Azzurri’s maneuver is now more fluid but, after a good opportunity by Insigne who loads the right from outside with the ball that ends up a few meters to the side, the Irish arrive at the shot with Seville. Donnarumma is ready. Meanwhile, bad news from Switzerland where the Swiss have taken the lead over Bulgaria.

There is no precision in the decisive passage and the many blue maneuvers fade away. Berardi’s free kick from 25 meters directly into the goal, in two halves the goalkeeper saves. In the quarter of an hour, Switzerland has doubled. Then the third goal is canceled with the help of the Var. At 62 ‘good chance for Chiesa served by Berardi in the area, the Bianconero turns but sends to the bottom. Belotti also enters for Barella: four forwards for Mancini. Inside also Locatelli and Bernardeschi for Insigne and Jorginho. After two goals canceled by the Swiss from the Var there is the third goal this time valid. The Azzurri seem a little discouraged.

Winning well to return to the world championships, nine years after those in Brazil: this is the mission of the Azzurri who take to the field at Windsor Park in Belfast, against Northern Ireland. The coach Mancini fielded Tonali and Berardi from the first minute, out of Locatelli and Belotti.

These are the official formations:

Italy (4-3-3): Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Bonucci, Acerbi, Emerson; Tonali, Jorginho, Barella; Berardi, Insigne, Church.

northern Ireland (4-1-4-1): Peacock-Farrell; Cathcart, Flanagan, J. Evans, Lewis; S. Davis; Dallas, McCann, Saville, White; Magennis.

In the last match of group C, the Azzurri must defend the first place to snatch the pass for Qatar 2022. Winning may not be enough in the event of a goal from Switzerland which simultaneously hosts Bulgaria. If they both win, Italy has two goals ahead in goal difference and must be careful not to be caught because in that case the Swiss would prevail for the away goal scored in the direct match. The Italian national team has never won in Northern Ireland and there is the nefarious precedent of the only defeat of January 15, 1958, which cost them the failure to qualify for the World Cup in Sweden.

But let’s look a little more in detail at what could happen tonight in the double comparison:

The criteria for those who reach equal points are, first of all, the best overall goal difference (the current situation sees Italy at +11 and Switzerland at +9) and immediately afterwards the highest number of goals scored in the group (13 against11 in favor of Azzurri). Then the points obtained, the goal difference and the goals scored in the matches between the teams on equal points, but being everything in balance it is the last parameter that condemns us: the goals scored away between the teams concerned are worth double. And here the Azzurri fall, with the goal conceded on 11 ‘at the Olimpico by Widmer on Friday night. The Fair Play ranking, the last criterion, is offside at this point.

The casuistry remains infinite. Italy passes if they win in Belfast and Switzerland does not win or does it with a maximum difference of one goal more than the Azzurri: at that point it would be 18 points each, and Italy ahead by a goal difference in goal difference. With two draws still ahead Italy, as mentioned, because the current situation would have crystallized. in less. But there is also the possibility of absolute parity: for example, if the two teams win respectively 1-0 and 3-0, at that point the goal difference would also be in perfect balance (14-2 and 14-2): the the first valid criterion would therefore be the away goal in the direct match, which favors Switzerland. Another case in point: Italy wins 2-1, Switzerland 3-0, the Azzurri pass for the highest number of goals scored with the same goal difference.