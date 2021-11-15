Northern Ireland-Italy, the probable formations: light trident for Mancini, Tonali from 1 ‘

The last 90 minutes. Hoping it will really be the last 90 minutes. Tonight Italy will play for the first place in Group C in Belfast against Northern Ireland. The British team is modest, but its strong point is home games: in the three games played so far at Windsor Park, in fact, it has never lost or conceded any goals. “The first objective will therefore be to win”, said the coach Mancini who at the press conference excluded the use of Scamacca from the first minute in favor of a faster trident.

Kick-off at 20.45, simultaneously with Switzerland-Bulgaria. The blues start with a +2 goal difference. Who will get it?

How Northern Ireland comes – Fresh from the victory against Lithuania, coach Baraclough is ready to confirm the block that prevailed on Friday evening. It will be a 5-3-2 disguised as 3-5-2, with Jamal Lewis replacing Shane Ferguson who could represent the new lineup compared to what we saw three days ago. In attack, watch out for the young Dale Taylor: yesterday at the press conference the coach spoke very well, however, asking for calm and serenity on behalf of the promising boy born in 2003. For this reason, it is likely that the Washington-Magennis attack duo will be confirmed at least from the beginning.

Northern Ireland (3-5-2) – Peacock-Farrell; McNair, J Evans, Cathcart; Dallas, McCann, Davis, Saville, Lewis; Magennis, Washington.

How does Italy arrive – Many defections that Roberto Mancini has to deal with. Only 25 players left for Belfast, with the coach who however asked his boys to play without anxiety in what will undoubtedly be one of the most delicate games of his management. Tonali and Berardi have entered well during the match in progress against Switzerland and a starting shirt is ready for both. In defense, with Bastoni, Biraghi and Calabria returned home after captain Chiellini, practically obligatory choices: the defense seen at the Olimpico will be confirmed with Ferrari and Zappacosta – called during the work – ready to take over. Jorginho confirmed despite the wrong penalty, Barella will also be there who is better for the coach than on Friday.

Italy (4-3-3) – Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Bonucci, Acerbi, Emerson Palmieri; Barella, Jorginho, Tonali; Berardi, Insigne, Church.