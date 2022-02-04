Northern Ireland Prime Minister Paul Givan has resigned

Northern Ireland’s Prime Minister Paul Givan resigned on Thursday, in controversy over the Northern Ireland Protocol, one of the most talked about points of the final Brexit deal. In particular, Givan and his party (the Democratic Unionist Party, the DUP) are protesting the post-Brexit checks and paperwork introduced for goods arriving from the rest of the UK to Northern Ireland, which remained within the single market and the European customs union.

According to Givan and his party, these controls, which had initially caused various inconveniences, damage Northern Ireland’s economic position within the United Kingdom. Givan resigned at the height of tensions, especially in recent days: on Wednesday, his government’s Minister of Agriculture, Edwin Poots, had ordered the immediate suspension of some of the customs controls starting the following day. The next day the European Commission said that the controls would instead remain in force, regardless of the decisions of the Givan government, which then resigned.

Depending on how the government crisis develops, Givan’s resignation could lead to early elections, which would be held next May.

– Read also: Northern Ireland is at the center of the latest Brexit discussion