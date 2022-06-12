Northern Tigers. “The speed prevented us from enjoying life”

For more than 50 years, the Tigres del Norte did not stop. The northern music that elevated them, first on the border of the United States, where as “wet” they began their musical history, and later in much of the American Union, Mexico and some Latin American countries; They were always constant, because in that process, not even the transformation of the music industry, much less the groups that emerged and achieved ephemeral fame, could stop them.

Two years ago and just a few days after his presentation at the National Auditorium, on March 6 and 7, 2020, the pandemic changed his routine. Their instruments were put away, the stages were closed and the classic walk that Los Tigres del Norte star every night, when with their instruments and songs they seek the reaction of their fans, changed the atmosphere.

Now they were in their houses, before the confinement, they walked from one side to the other, recognize the brothers Jorge, Hernán, Eduardo and Luis Hernández; as well as his cousin Óscar Lara at the beginning of the interview with MILENIO, just a couple of days before they reappeared at the National Auditorium (May 20, 21 and 22) with La Reunion, their new tour, which also gives the album its name. concentrates the stories that lived in the pandemic.

The five wear suits, always punctual and accessible, they show up for the appointment at the Hotel Presidente at the stroke of noon, and after the affectionate greeting, excitedly they respond to a question expressing the positive things that confinement left them.

The members agree that the speed with which they lived prevented them from noticing the simplest things that were in their path, “like there were flowers or other things that I didn’t appreciate on my path”says Jorge, the oldest of the Hernández; also having the opportunity to spend time with their families, as Eduardo and Óscar point out, or to live “with the children and my grandson”, says Luis, or even take the time to cook for his family, as Hernán did, who he prepared the steak with potatoes, which his mother cooked for them. In his case, it was also beneficial to be at home to accompany his wife in the process of cancer that he suffers.

The quintet assures that the reflection on what was done made them value themselves more as people and give themselves the opportunity to live, and above all to enjoy what they missed for 50 years.

Jorge, who together with Hernán and Óscar started the adventure of Los Tigres del Norte, which began when they were children and left their native Rosa Morada, Mocorito, Sinaloa, is the first to answer the question.

“What has the pandemic left us? Many things, especially we learned to value what we are, what we have, our families. Before the pandemic, the life we ​​led was so fast that we did not know, at least personally, if when I went out on the street there were flowers around me or what there was, I only went to the goal. I learned to have a broader appreciation, to realize who I really am and what I mean to myself. It is one of the greatest teachings that reflection left me.”

the value of family

Eduardo points out that he lived through very contrasting moments that allowed him to understand many situations that he was unable to perceive in the whirlwind in which they were involved due to their tours and trips.

“The best of all this was that we began to value our family, to know the tastes of the children and wives; because before the pandemic we were people who did not stop, we came home, we were there one day, two, and we did not realize many things. What’s more, even things that were in your house that you didn’t know were there. And suddenly in your desperation you found things, that you wondered, when did I put this here and when did I leave it.

He shares that there were moments of “frustration, especially the first weeks, when they told you, it’s going to be soon. And a few, two, three, four weeks went by and nothing, we were still locked up; then two months, three, and I began to despair. I looked outside and said: ‘Until when, are you going to touch me?’ They were very difficult moments, and also moments in which we were able to understand many things that we did not understand before the pandemic.

Óscar assures that the best thing about the pandemic was the opportunity he had to value his wife’s work and the responsibility he has had in bringing his family forward.

“It was a very nice apprenticeship, because I knew the responsibility that my wife had, of being aware of the house, the children, the family; something that I didn’t realize, because nothing else came quickly; It was like that for more than 50 years.”

Unfortunately, Óscar lost his brother a few months ago: “I thought that the pandemic was not going to harm me, and a few months ago I just lost my older brother; I have not been able to recover, it was a very strong blow. That is why I tell them not to trust themselves, to continue taking precautions and to continue taking care of themselves with preventive measures for covid.”

Homework

Luis confesses with amusement that confinement allowed him to discover his ability to cook: “The pandemic made me realize many things that were there and that I did not see with the naked eye. I, for example, did not know that I knew how to cook, and I dedicated myself to that; It was like a hobby, when I cooked I forgot everything that was happening”.

In addition, he dedicated himself to exploring digital platforms: “I started to find out what people were listening to, especially at a time like the pandemic, when the family was together. I think that favored us, because the music of Los Tigres del Norte can be heard by the whole family, because they are themes of messages, of love and lack of love. And in some way, the new generations who perhaps already knew us from their parents, now became interested in our music. That’s how we experienced it when we started the tour in the United States.”

Hernán is blunt: in his case there was no revelation, he has always liked cooking: “I didn’t discover it, because when I’m at home I always like to cook. I am not like a great chef, but I prepare the things that my children like to eat.”

He even boasts: “What no one beats me to do (Óscar and Jorge laugh), well maybe compadre Óscar does, is to make the steak with large sliced ​​potatoes and tomato; that is my specialty, not because it turns out good, but because my children like me to do it for them. It is a stew that when we were at my mom’s ranch she made us; she gave it to us when we were little, but with liver”.

In the case of Hernán, the pandemic also allowed him to share a powerful experience with his family: “The pandemic gave me the opportunity to take better care of my husband, Ana, who was more stressed about her cancer; For me and for my whole family, including my children and grandchildren, it was an opportunity. Thank God for being with her every day, for caring for her, giving her encouragement and encouragement. And I also had the joy of seeing my children and grandchildren grow up, of enjoying my family, something I hadn’t been able to do in 50 years.”

The documentary

Next Friday the 17th Prime Video will premiere the documentary Los Tigres del Norte, stories to tell, in which the trajectory of the Sinaloa quintet is addressed; their origin, their development and how over the years they have reached the position they hold today as one of the main Mexican regional music groups.

Carlos Pérez Osorio is the director of the production in which the brothers Hernández and Óscar Lara star in a story of struggle, discipline and effort that has led them to achieve international fame in Mexico, the United States, Latin America and Spain.

DAG​