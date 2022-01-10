Norton 360 installs a cryptominer for Ethereum

NortonLifelock had announced Norton Crypto about seven months ago. The functionality that allows you to mine cryptocurrencies Ethereum is now available to everyone (initially it was by invitation). As expected, many users immediately expressed their opposition, as the cryptominer comes automatically installed. However, its execution requires explicit consent, as well as adequate hardware equipment. You can also delete the file from your computer.

Norton Crypto: how to clear the cryptominer

Norton Crypto It is available for all versions of the Norton 360 suite and is installed automatically, so there is no option to choose during setup. The file NCrypt.exe it is copied to the software directory. Fortunately, mining does not start in the background, as specified in the FAQ, but requires manual execution. The control panel clearly indicates the possibility of exploiting the power of the computer to “undermine” Ethereum.

In any case it is necessary to have a PC with minimum hardware and software requirements, including an NVIDIA or AMD video card with at least 6 GB of memory. Digital coins are deposited in the cloud wallet upon reaching a minimum threshold. NortonLifeLock retains 15% of the sum. This is quite a high percentage when compared to the industry average and considering that the user is already paying for the Norton 360 subscription.

Another commission is charged if the user decides to convert Ethereum into currency via Coinbase. Among other things in Italy the capital gains resulting from investing in cryptocurrencies are subject to taxation. In practice, the functionality only seems like a benefit to NortonLifeLock.