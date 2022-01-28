Norton Crypto: mine Ethereum safely

THE cyber criminals they constantly evolve, going hand in hand with new technologies and related protection systems. An important antivirus to protect yourself is Norton 360. Recently introduced Norton Crypto, which allows the mining of cryptocurrencies when the PC is idle.

However, it should be noted that, at the time of writing, Norton Crypto is available only for users with devices that meet the required system requirements.

In addition to having a device that meets the system requirements, Norton Crypto must be activated on the device. If the service has been activated but you no longer want to use it, you can deactivate it via the dashboard.

Norton Crypto feature is available in all plans for which the company determines if the computer satisfies the minimum system requirements. Let’s find out more about the service.

Norton 360: Protect yourself from cybercrime

Extraction can be performed on any computer where antivirus is installed with an active subscription. Provided that the computer meets the minimum system requirements. The maximum number of computers is limited to the number of devices included in the subscription plan. The hashrate is designed to update in real time.

It will be the same Norton a manage settings. The system is continuing to develop capabilities and may make settings user adjustable in the future.

It is possible to suspend or stop the miner from the Norton Crypto dashboard. It’s possible suspend it for 1, 4, 8 or 24 hours. Norton Crypto miner will automatically resume mining at the end of the selected time period.

You can also suspend the extraction until the next computer restart. To stop the extraction, deactivate it. In this case, you need to manually reactivate it to continue it.

Also at the time of writing, it supports cryptocurrency mining Ethereum. Other currencies may be added in the future.

It will create a secure digital Ethereum wallet for each user. The key to the wallet is encrypted and archived securely in the cloud. Only the user can access the wallet. It supports Ethereum transfers from the user’s digital wallet to Coinbase.

You can see your earnings from mining currencies with the service in your account portal and Norton 360 client. Your account includes a Withdraw option that allows you to transfer your cryptocurrency earnings to Coinbase When you wish.

Costs

Norton Crypto it is included in the subscriptions Norton 360. However, there are fees for mining cryptocurrencies and transaction fees for transferring Ethereum. The draw commission is currently 15% of the cryptocurrency assigned to the holder of the draw.

Cryptocurrency transfers may incur transaction fees (also known as “gas” or fuel fees) paid to network users cryptocurrency blockchain who process the transaction. Additionally, if you choose to trade cryptocurrencies with another currency, you may be required to pay fees to an exchange entity which facilitates the transaction. Transaction fees vary according to the cryptocurrency market and other factors.

Please note that these rates are not established dto Norton.