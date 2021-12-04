Norton introduces the 185 horsepower V4CR café racer – News

Norton starts again in earnest, this was already clear after the acquisition of the historic English brand by the Indian TVS in 2020 (third Indian brand in size after Hero and Bajaj and fifth worldwide with 2.9 million vehicles products) which is laying the foundation for a solid line-up of models derived from the projects of the previous management and then, in all likelihood, devote himself to expanding the range also with electric vehicles. For the production of these models, as well as for their design and testing, the new production plant in September was inaugurated. Solihull, West Midlands, and abandoned the former Castle Donington site, while the super sports car V4SV starts towards production and takes the place of the previous projects V4SS And V4RR 1200 which showed numerous weaknesses resolved with the new management.

The Commando roadster and the Atlas scrambler are placed next to the V4SV, but it was easy to foresee that a hypernaked would be derived from the same platform as the sports car: the ingredients for an intriguing and high-performance model are all there, starting from the 185 horsepower engine up to the charm of a purely British café racer. Thus was born the V4CR prototype, a naked that will be presented these days at the Motorcycle Live of the NEC in Birmingham, the city where, among other things, the Norton brand was born in 1898, which built the first complete motorcycle in 1907 and its first engine in 1908.

There V4CR then resumes the supersport platform and features an under-seat fuel tank and carbon fiber superstructure but with a shorter rear frame to emphasize its café racer destination. The entire platform, Norton declares, is continuously subjected to a development process involving a team of 30 engineers for 16 months and tests of tens of thousands of kilometers on road and track, a process aimed at making the bikes of the new Norton course extremely reliable and refined.

The V4 of 72 ° of the V4CR should therefore trace the data of the V4SV, with a power of 185 horsepower to 12,500 revolutions and a couple of 125 Nm at 10,000 revs, three engine maps and the equipment should include the adoption of an inertial platform. As far as weight is concerned, the sports car declares a mass of

193 kg in running order, but without all the liquids, which is why we imagine that the weight of the café racer can drop below 190 kg in the same conditions. The chassis features an aluminum alloy frame with swingarm single arm, the suspensions Ohlins NIX30 and TTXGP and the brakes Brembo 330 mm front with monobloc calipers.

Robert Hentschel, managing director of Norton Motorcycles said, “The VC4R prototype is the next step in Norton’s strategic growth plan on its journey to become the world leader in luxury motorcycles hand-crafted“, it would follow that the prices of the V4CR and V4SV will realistically rise to quite high levels.