Norton Motorcycles. New headquarters opened – News

Norton’s revival that began after the acquisition by TVS Motors concludes with the inauguration of the new global headquarters in Solihull. The English brand returns to its place of origin, where it was born over a century ago. About 8,000 motorcycles a year will be released from the new factory intended for enthusiasts from all over the world. In addition to production, there is also a global design, research and development center as well as offices, a showroom for customers and even service workshops. According to forecasts, there will also be an important impact on employment with the hiring of about a hundred people.

“The new Norton Motorcycles headquarters is a true embodiment of this iconic British brand – Norton Motorcycles CEO Robert Hentschel said in a statement -. The facility houses the design, engineering, purchasing, sales, marketing and service departments, as well as the highly skilled manufacturing team that oversees the construction of our new generation of motorcycles. It’s the perfect platform to relaunch our business as we drive the Norton brand to success where it will play a key role in the future of mobility. ”

“The opening of the new headquarters – added the joint chief executive of TVS Motor Company, Sudarshan Venu – represents a significant step forward for Norton Motorcycles and is a moment of pride for all. We are setting the stage for a long-term sustainable future for the Norton brand. “