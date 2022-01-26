Norton now mines Ethereum

As announced already in June last year, the new version of antivirus software Norton allows you to mine Ethereum.

Ethereum mining with Norton

The new feature was called Norton Crypto, and allows you to mine ETH to all users of the software.

The miner is actually installed automatically, but its execution requires the explicit consent of the user, and adequate hardware equipment.

The company also announced that, if desired, you can delete the file responsible for mining, NCrypt.exe, from your computer present in the software directory, so that you can use the antivirus with the certainty that the mining will not be performed.

Norton Crypto is available for all versions of the Norton 360 suite. However, ETH mining does not start in the background, as it was previously specified in the FAQ, but rinstead it requires a manual start.

For those wishing to use Norton Crypto, however, it is necessary to have a PC with specific minimum hardware and software requirements, such as an NVIDIA or AMD video card with at least 6 GB of memory.

Also required are a processor of at least 1 GHz, 2 GB of RAM plus an additional 512 MB for the Recovery Tool, and 300 MB of space.

Norton Crypto features are supported on Windows 7 SP1 and later, Windows 8 and Windows 10, but not on Windows 10 in S mode or on machines with ARM processors.

Mining proceeds are stored on a Norton remote wallet, and can only be redeemed when a minimum threshold is reached. NortonLifeLock retains 15% of the proceeds for itself, and a commission is also applied on any conversion into fiat currency obtainable through Coinbase.

An inconvenient mining

Given these characteristics it doesn’t seem particularly beneficial use this system to mine ETH, although at least it allows mining even on machines not specifically purchased for this activity.

It should be noted that the mining of ETH may not go on for much longer, because in the future, in theory, Ethereum will switch to Proof-of-Stake which does not involve mining. When that happens, Norton will be forced to close this feature, or to use it for mining other cryptocurrencies.

It is very difficult to think of being able to mine Bitcoin in this way, but there are other cryptocurrencies, such as Monero (XMR) that can be mined more easily, even with non-specific equipment.