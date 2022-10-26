Norway arrested a man of alleged Brazilian citizenship on suspicion of being a Russian spy

File photo of a helicopter patrolling off Tromsoe, Norway (REUTERS / Saul Loeb)

The Norwegian Ministry of Justice ordered the Police to arrest a man of Brazilian nationality for allegedly having spied on behalf of Russiawhich is a “threat to the interests” of the Scandinavian country.

The Norwegian Police Security Service (PST) confirmed that there are grounds to suspect that the detainee is on Norwegian territory under a false name and identitynoted the newspaper Aftenposten.

The security authorities believe that the detainee entered Norway in the autumn of last year as part of an investigation by the University of Tromso, although they suspect that he is a Russian citizen specialized in Intelligence.

“The PST is concerned that it may have acquired a network of information on Norwegian politics in the northern regions,” the agency’s assistant to the Headquarters, Hedvig Moe, warned Norwegian radio and television. NRK. The man was arrested on Monday. in the arctic city of Tromso when he was on his way to work at the university.

In a statement, the administrator of the Norwegian Arctic University in Tromso, Jørgen Fossland, said the person in question was “a visiting professor” of the institution.

The PST, which claims to have worked in collaboration with the intelligence services of allied countries, will request your expulsion. Meanwhile, the suspect will be detained for four weeks from this Tuesday.

The suspect was arrested by the Norwegian Police on Monday (EFE / Audun Braastad)

In recent weeks, the Norwegian authorities have arrested several Russian citizens accused of to spy in favor of Russia. Most of the accusations are given for having flown drones in order to take pictures of border areas. And three men and one woman were arrested after they were seen allegedly taking photos in central Norway of objects that were prohibited from taking pictures.

Norway, a NATO member country, shares a 198-kilometer border with Russia in the Arctic.

European countries have tightened security around key energy, internet and electricity infrastructure following underwater explosions that ripped through two pipelines natural gas stations in the Baltic Sea, built to supply Russian gas to Germany. Damaged Nord Stream pipelines off Sweden and Denmark released huge amounts of methane, a potent greenhouse gas, into the air.

(With information from AP, AFP and EuropaPress)

