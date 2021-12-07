Norway, club launches anti-Qatar shirt with QR code

The Norwegian club Tromsø unveiled a shirt with a QR code to highlight the issue of human rights in Qatar just under a year after the World Cup. The partnership, according to The Guardian. announced that the third kit was created in collaboration with Amnesty International. It is not the first time that the non-governmental organization has pointed the index on the issue of human rights in Qatar. Tromso is the first club in the world to present a QR code which will lead those who scan it to a page to obtain detailed information on the conditions in Qatar. Fifa does not intervene on the initiative promoted by the Norwegian club for the moment. “Tromsø” reads a statement, “were the first professional club to denounce the inhumane conditions in the country. We hoped that Fifa and Qatar would listen to us, but obviously money still has the better of human rights and human lives. Will it take human rights violations before the football community unites to demand better protection for migrant workers? “. The kit was created by Malcolm Bidali, a former migrant and trade union activist who was arrested in Qatar for blogging online about the brutal conditions he faced. Bidali talks at length about his story in a video on the Tromsø website.