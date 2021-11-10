Norway, knife-wielding man injures three people in central Oslo: killed by police. Terrorism hypothesis excluded

Norwegian police said they had killed a man armed with knife who in the morning threatened and attacked several passers-by, injuring two of them, in the Bislett district of Oslo and then lashed out at a patrol car that arrived on the spot and wounded an officer. Some witnesses claim that the attacker shouted “Allah Akbar” during the attack but at the moment the investigators they exclude the hypothesis of terrorism. According to the local press, it would be a person already known to the police for having performed a similar act in the same city a year ago. The attack comes less than a month after the episode of 37 year old armed with a bow and arrow that killed five people in the city of Kongsberg.

The news was given by the director of police operations, Tore Solberg, who spoke to the local network Norwegian Broadcasting. The dynamics were instead captured by cameras that show a steering wheel hitting the man against a building in an attempt to stop him and this rushing to the vehicle, opening the front passenger door and leaning inside. “At first the agents tried to run over him,” explained the spokesman for the police Torgeir Brenden, but “the car collided with a wall and it was at this juncture that one of them was attacked” and was injured. At that point, “several shots” were fired at the attacker, who was rushed to the hospital in Ulleval where he died shortly after from his injuries.

“We do not rule out any motives, but at this stage there is nothing to indicate that it is a terrorist attack,” the police inspector told reporters. Egil Jorgen Brekke. According to some witnesses, however, the attacker would have shouted “Allah Akbar” while trying to stab passers-by. However, these are statements that have yet to be verified. According to the Norwegian newspaper Verdens Gangè, man would be a Russian in her thirties who was subjected in December 2020 to psychiatric care after having made a similar gesture always in the city.

The attack in Oslo takes place less than a month after the one in the town of Kongsberg, about 70 kilometers southwest of the Norwegian capital. Here a 37-year-old Danish citizen, Espen Andersen Brathen, killed five people with a bow and arrow and seriously injured two others, including a plainclothes officer. One night of madness, that of October 13, when the man started hitting his targets starting from a supermarket.