Norway, man stabs passers-by in Oslo: killed by police

The attacker who died in the hospital – According to police spokesman Torgeir Brenden, the attacker “was fired several shots”: the man was then rushed to hospital where he died shortly after his arrival from his injuries. On October 14, also in Norway, in Kongsberg, south-east of Oslo, a man armed with a bow and arrow killed 5 people.

Police rule out the terrorist trail – Police did not provide details on the identity of the attacker. “We are not ruling out any motives, but at this stage there is nothing to indicate that it is a terrorist attack,” police inspector Egil Jorgen Brekke told reporters. Footage posted by witnesses on social media and broadcast by Norwegian media shows a police car crashing the man into a building in an attempt to stop him. The man then rushes into the vehicle, opening the front passenger door and leaning inside the car. “The police tried to run over him while he was trying to stab someone. Then he attacked the police with a knife and shots were fired,” said police operation chief Solberg.