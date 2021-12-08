Norway, on the “guaranteed Covid-free” cruise the outbreak explodes: all vaccinated and with a swab

Rome, 8 Dec – Although it is the norm for every cruise company to require passengers and crew to be fully vaccinated before boarding, the Norwegian Breakaway[1], a cruise ship returning from sailing through the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea with more than 3000 passengers aboard detected an outbreak of COVID-19, as reported by AP News[2].

The COVID outbreak has flared up notwithstanding a full vaccination rate (and therefore double dose) of 100% of tourists and crew on the ship[3][4], again suggesting that the vaccine’s effectiveness is decreasing significantly over time.

The outbreak explodes on the “yes vax” cruise

It is therefore logical, once again, to hope for and solicit a broad and plural scientific and political debate on the subject, which can combine the theme of vaccination, its application and regulatory consequences, even with additional or different health approaches.

Before landing in New Orleans, every person on board will be tested for Coronavirus. Infected passengers and crew will have to head directly to their quarantined homes. There Norwegian Breakaway she left New Orleans on November 28 and is expected to return this weekend, the Louisiana Department of Health said in a news release. Last week, the ship called in Belize, Honduras and Mexico.

Chaos on the high seas

As AP reports: “Cruise ships have been one of the first sources of outbreaks last year at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, as some ships were turned back into ports and passengers were forced into quarantine. Some passengers have died of COVID-19 at sea while others have become so ill that they have to be carried off the ships on a stretcher. “

At the same time, the official website of the Norwegian cruise company reassures its potential customers and tourists: “Go on a cruise with complete freedom. Try it all aboard our ships that are fully 100% vaccinated ”. Thus the official website of Norwegian Cruise Line, which continues with further encouragement: “You want to go on a cruise. We want to keep you safe. With Norwegian, our state-of-the-art health and safety program allows you and your loved ones to travel with complete freedom and safety. All guests and crew must be 100% fully vaccinated, so you can safely do what you’ve always wanted to do on a cruise – EVERYTHING. Let’s go back to living life to the fullest, together. Browse safely. Feel free.[6]”

Collapse of vaccine efficacy: the elephant in the room that nobody wants to see

A recent study showed a decline in vaccine efficacy in six months. In Europe, despite vaccine passports or discriminatory passes called Green Pass and Super Green Pass, the requirement to wear masks indoors and outdoors in crowded places, the request to maintain social distances, the constant disinfection of places and people and high vaccination rates, countries are witnessing a surge in infections and contagions and, paradoxically, the specter of new restrictions and closures is becoming more and more threatening.

Valerio Savioli

