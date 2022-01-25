Norway, Taliban serious and sincere in the talks in Oslo – Last Hour

(ANSA) – NEW YORK, JAN 25 – The Taliban who in recent days took part in the first talks in Europe with Western countries and Afghan civil society, held in Oslo, “were serious and sincere”. This was stated by Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, speaking with reporters at the UN in New York, where tomorrow he will chair a meeting of the Security Council on Afghanistan.



“The meetings between the Taliban and Afghan civil society lasted six or seven hours. It is the first step to start dealing with those who hold de facto power in Afghanistan”, explained the head of the Oslo government. “We – he added – have clearly indicated that we want girls to go back to school in March, including those over 12 years old”.



Commenting on the criticism of the invitation to self-styled Koranic students despite their grave human rights violations, the Norwegian premier replied that “the alternative is to leave Afghanistan”, where “half the population is in need of humanitarian aid”, and risk the “humanitarian catastrophe”. (HANDLE).

