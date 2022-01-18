Norway, the killer of Utoya Anders Breivik gives the Nazi salute in court: he was in a probation hearing

Shaved head, suit and tie and Nazi salute. The far-right bomber Anders Behring Breivik, sentenced to 21 years in prison in Norway for killing 77 people 10 years ago – including dozens of very young Labor – once again took advantage of a hearing to express his delusions again, turn the trial into a show and above all to make people talk about themselves. This time, in his hand, on his jacket and on a 24 hour, he had three signs, all with the same writing in English: “Stop your genocide I count our white nations.” The occasion was the request for parole, before three judges in connection with the gymnasium of the Skien prison where Breivik is being held.

The sentence is expected no earlier than Thursday, but the chances of the application being upheld are remote, in a country that cares about the rule of law but hasn’t witnessed such an extreme level of violence since World War II. On July 22, 2011, the neo-Nazi first detonated a bomb near the government headquarters in Oslo, killing eight people, then exterminated another 69, mostly teenagers, by opening fire on a Labor youth summer camp on Utoya Island. . But Breivik has never regretted, while claiming that violence is now part of his past: once again he interrupted the prosecutor, Hulda Karlsdottir – who was listing the long list of victims and circumstances in which they died – feeling the need to to underline, as if to justify himself, that “72% of them were executives of the Labor Party”.

Over the years, the now 42-year-old, who lives in prison in three cells with TV and DVDs, video games and a typewriter, has only admitted that he had been “radicalized” by third parties and that he was just a puppet of the neo-Nazi movement. Blood & Honor, to which he charged the real responsibility for the attacks. The survivors and relatives of the victims feared new provocations from Anders Breivik, which occurred on time, and criticized the media attention that is dedicated to each of his appearances. “Breivik shouldn’t go on TV not because it’s scandalous or painful, but because he’s the symbol of a far right that has already inspired several other mass killings,” survivor Elin L’Estrange wrote on Twitter. In fact, Breivik was inspired by, among others, the bomber from Christchurch, New Zealand, who on March 15, 2019 killed 51 people by shooting wildly in two mosques during the Friday of prayer.