Norway: threatens passers-by with knife, killed by police – Europe

Norwegian police said they had shot a knife-wielding man this morning who threatened several people in central Oslo and then attacked a patrol car that arrived at the scene.

As officers tried to arrest the attacker in the Bislett neighborhood of the capital, a policeman was injured, police said at a news conference. No details of the attacker’s identity or motive were revealed.

“We are not ruling out any reasons, but at this stage there is nothing to indicate that it is a terrorist attack,” police inspector Egil Jorgen Brekke told reporters.

According to tabloid VG, the man was Russian and 30 years old and was sentenced to psychiatric treatment in December 2020 after stabbing a man in Oslo in 2019. Footage posted by witnesses on social media and broadcast by Norwegian media shows the suspicion shirtless brandishing a large knife on the sidewalk outside a shop.

A police car can be seen slamming the man into a building in an attempt to stop him. The man then rushes into the vehicle, opens the front passenger door and leans into the car.

“The police tried to run over him while he was trying to stab someone. Then they attacked the police with a knife … and shots were fired,” police operation chief Tore Solberg told reporters.