Norway, too many electric cars cause a 2 billion hole in state finances. What will happen in Italy?

On several occasions the Norway was portrayed as the example to follow for the transition to electric. The choices of the local government, and the attention of a small population but always attentive to the environment, have led to a rapid increase in registrations of electrified cars, until in the month of October the share reached 95%, with the electric companies taking center stage with 70.1%.

With these numbers, Norway will most likely soon sell only cars “on tap”, well before the bans on the sale of endothermic cars set by many countries, around 2030-2035. This direction has caused a problem, partly foreseen: the lack of tax revenue due to low fuel consumption.

How to recover the taxes for non-consumption of petrol?

The gradual abandonment of petrol and diesel cars has meant that the government is now faced with a lack of 20 billion crowns in taxes, the equivalent of more or less 2 billion euros. We will probably have to run for cover, but it seems unlikely that we will be able to tax electricity, without misleading past policies. We think ofelimination of some concessions, such as exemption from road tax, or even the loss of government incentives for cars beyond a certain list price. There could also be taxes for plug-in hybrids only or for pure second-hand electric cars.

In Italy more and more electric cars on the street, what will happen?

And what is Italy at risk? The percentages of electric and plug-in in our country quickly reached around 10% for new registrations, also driven by government incentives. The problem for us therefore still seems far away, but sooner or later it will come. The Government seems willing to refinance purchase incentives also for 2022, but it is not yet known with what figures. Historically, Italy has never been too agile in turning tax revenue to other “targets”. The usual suspects are tobacco, auto inspections and a few other cases. However, it remains unlikely to tax the remaining fuel-powered cars more, as such a measure would affect the poorer sections of the population.