Norway triumphs ahead of France. Italy 10th without Hofer – OA Sport

13.08 The appointment is now for 14.30 with the women’s 10 km Pursuit. In the race for Italy Lisa Vittozzi, Dorothea Wierer and Samuela Comola.

13.05: The men’s relay of Hochfilzen ends here. For Italy excellent performances by Bormolini and Giacomel, authors of a first part of the race which ended in second place.

Giro 12/12: Italy is now coming. 10th position for the Azzurri who end with a 3’29 ”1 gap from Norway.

Round 12/12: Everything easy for Christiansen! Norway triumphs with an advantage of 21 ”2 over France and 47” 3 over Russia, which overtook Germany in the final (1’00’0).

Giro 12/12: Beware behind with Russia reaching Germany. Great fight for third place.

Round 12/12: Christiansen increases his lead. At -1.1 km from the finish, France is second at 18 ”behind. Norway is heading for success.

Lap 11/12: Windisch disaster in the standing shooting range. The blue is forced to make two penalty rounds. Despite this, Italy still comes out in tenth position (+ 3’12 “6).

Lap 11/12: The German Nawrath also finds zero and comes out with a gap of 39 ”1 from the head. Fourth is Russia with Latypov at 49 ”4.

Lap 11/12: Christiansen also closes the standing series with a reload. Amazing Fillon Maillet recovers with another 5/5 but is still quite far (+14.3). It will take a miracle for the Frenchman to fetch the Norwegian.

Lap 11/12: Fillon Maillet’s gap to Christiansen (+33.6) remains almost unchanged at 26.4 km. Russia third (+51.3), Germany fourth (+52.0) and Sweden fifth (+ 1’19 “.4). Italy always tenth at 2’27 “7.

Lap 10/12: 3/5 to Windisch on land. The blue covers the last two targets with two reloads and starts skiing again. Italy 10th at 2’22 ”8 from Norway.

Lap 10/12: 4/5 of Christiansen who uses a reload and starts again. Fillon Maillet well behind with a fast 5/5. 33 ”6 the detachment of the French from the head. Third Russia with Latypov at 49 “4, Germany fourth with Nawrath at 50”.

Round 10/12: The ground shooting range arrives for the fractional quarters.

Lap 10/12: Norwegian Christiansen leads the race after 23.9 km. According to the French Fillon Maillet at 49 ”2 and third the German Nawrath at 58” 9.

THIRD CHANGE – Johannes Boe further increases the advantage before the last change. At 50 ”9 for France and at 1’03.3 for Russia. Azzurri eighths at 2’07 “8.

Giro 9/12: After 21.4 km Norway still largely in the lead with 48 ”5 over France and 1’02.8 over Germany. Italy eighth with a delay of 1’54 “5.

Lap 8/12: NOOOOO, PENALTY LAP FOR BIONAZ! Four errors for the blue to shoot and Italy slips to eighth place (+1: 39.5). Well Jacquelin who comes out in second position at 49 ”6 from Boe, Sweden third at 55’1.

Lap 8/12: Zero errors for Boe in the standing series. Norway is close to victory.

Lap 8/12: Boe increases his advantage. At 18.9 km Italy is second at 28 “6 from the top, Bauer’s Slovenia third at 35”, Loginov’s Russia fourth at 43 “5, Rees’s Germany fifth at 44” 6 and France’s sixth. Jacquelin at 45 ”1.

Lap 7/12: These are the gaps: Bionaz at 15 ”2, Bauer (Slovenia) at 23” 8, Stefansson at 33 ”5.

Tour 7/12: GOOD POLYGON OF BIONAZ! 4/5 for him and last target covered on the first cooldown. Norway leaves thanks to Boe’s 5/5. Well Slovenia, Sweden and France in difficulty.

Tour 7/12: You arrive at the shooting range on the ground with Norway first, Sweden second and Italy third.

Lap 7/12: At 16.4 km always first Sweden with Stefansson, but be careful because Johannes Boe is back on the lead (+0.8). Third Bionaz at 4 ”3. Watch out also for French Jacquelin who is now catching up (+19.1).

SECOND CHANGE – MAGNIFICENT SECOND FRACTION OF JACOMEL! Italy changes with 10 ”5 from the top occupied by Sweden. Norway is third at 12 ”4. For the Azzurri there is now Didier Bionaz.

Giro 6/12: After 13.9 km we find Ponsiluoma in first position with an 8 ”advantage over Italy. Tarjei Boe’s Norway is third and is trying to catch up (+12.2).

Lap 5/12: 25 ”5 Giacomel’s shooting time in the standing series. Really a crazy time considering the charging.

Lap 5/12: SPECTACULAR TOMMASO GIACOMEL! The blue misses a target but is very quick to cover it with the first reload and leaves with Ponsiluoma. First then Sweden with 2 “2 over Italy and 17” 1 over Norway.

Lap 5/12: It’s time for the standing series.

Round 5/12: Sweden increase their advantage. After 11.4 km Germany ranks second (+10.3) and Slovenia third (+11.1). Italy fifth with 12 ”5 behind the top.

Round 4/12: GREAT GIACOMEL! Zero errors in the series on the ground. Italy fifth at 7 ”behind Ponsiluoma’s Sweden. Second for Fak’s Slovenia (+2.5) and third for Kuehn’s Germany (+4.0).

Round 4/12: The athletes arrive at the shooting range.

Lap 4/12: the Swede Ponsiluoma tries to escape. 3 ”9 ahead of the German Kuehn after 8.9 km. Norway is third with 14 ”from the lead. Giacomel also did well on skis: seventh place at 16 ”9.

FIRST CHANGE – Bormolini replaces Giacomel in seventh position. Great Thomas Fraction! Still tied in front of Germany and Sweden, Norway at 10 ”9.

Giro 3/13: Very good Bormolini on skis. The blue takes advantage of the wake of the French Fabien Claud and recovers a position (9th). Change of guard at the front after 6.4 km: first the German Lesser, second the Swedish Femling. The Norwegian Lagreid, on the other hand, loses a lot, finishing 10 ”4 from the top.

Round 2/12: NOOOO, SIN! The last Bormolini target misses and then uses a reload and starts again. 10th position for Italy at 18 ”from the top occupied by the Norwegian Laegreid. Second Sweden with Femling (+0.4) and third Slovenia with Dovzan (+1.2).

Round 2/12: Here we are at the second polygon.

Giro 2/12: Retrieve Bormolini in the cross-country skiing part. 12 ”7 the blue delay after 3.9 km of the race. Always Tomshin in the lead.

Lap 1/12: Bormolini is forced to use two reloads and exits in 20th position (+23 ”from the top). First Russia with Tomshin, second Switzerland with Stalder (+5.1) and third Slovenia with Dovzan (+5.7).

Lap 1/12: We approach the first polygon.

Lap 1/12: After 1.4 km all the athletes in the race are still attacked. Norwegian Laegreid leads the group.

11.45 IT’S GOING! HAVE FUN!

11.43 The first fractionists are preparing for the departure.

11.40 five minutes to the start.

11.38 But beware of Norway and Sweden, teams ready to strike in the event of a bad day by Fillon Maillet and his companions.

11.35 After yesterday’s men’s pursuit, which saw three Frenchmen in the first four positions, the transalpines will be the number 1 favorites for the final victory.

11.30 The Italian quartet will miss Lukas Hofer, stopped in the pits due to an imperfect health condition. The blue quartet will therefore be composed of Thomas Bormolini (1), Tommaso Giacomel (2), Didier Bionaz (3) and Dominik Windisch (4).

11.25 Hello and welcome to LIVE LIVE written by the men’s 4 × 7.5 relay from Hochfilzen (Austria), valid for the third stage of the 2021-2022 World Cup.

Hello and welcome to LIVE LIVE of the men’s 4 × 7.5 km relay, valid for the third stage of the 2021-2022 Biathlon World Cup. On the snows of Hochfilzen (Austria) today a race will be staged that promises to be really intriguing and full of surprises.

After yesterday’s men’s pursuit, he saw well three Frenchmen in the first four positions, will be i transalpine favorites number 1 for the final victory. Immediately behind we then surely find the Norway and Sweden, ready to strike in the event of a bad day for the French.

At home Italy unfortunately will be missing Lukas Hofer, stopped in the pits due to an imperfect health condition and the many races faced in quick succession. The quartet of Italy will therefore see in the first fraction Thomas Bormolini, in second Tommaso Giacomel and subsequently Didier Bionaz And Dominik Windisch.

OA Sport will offer you the LIVE LIVE written by the entire men’s relay. The appointment is for today at 11.45, don’t miss it!

