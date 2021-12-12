Norwegian domination in Dublin, Ingebrigsten and Grovdal win! – OA Sport

CLICK HERE TO UPDATE LIVE LIVE

The presentation of the races

15.33 That’s all for today, thanks for following us. Greetings to all and all, good evening!

15.31 Here are the times of the first 5:

1 Karoline Bjerkeli Grovdal (NOR) 26:34

2 Meraf Bahta (SWE) +10 ″

3 Alina Reh (GER) +19 ″

4 Jessica Judd (GBR) +27 ″

5 Konstanze Klosterhalfen (GER) +38 ″

15.28 Federica Zanne 40th, Giulia Zanne 48th, Martina Merlo 51st, Michela Cesarò 53rd and Gaia Colli 64th.

15.26 The British Jessica Judd is fourth, Klosterhalfen fifth.

15.25 Seventeenth Rebecca Lonedo, at +2: 06.

15.23 GROVDAL WINS! SECOND BAHTA AND THIRD REH, RECOVERING ON THE INTERNATIONAL KLOSTERHALFEN!

15.21 In turn, Grovdal stretches, increases the gap from Bahta!

15.19 Grovdal and Bahta try to stretch; Klosterhalfen, at 6400m, is third at +12 ″.

15.17 Rebecca Lonedo is always 12th (+45 ″), 38th Federica Zanne.

15.15 Here are the first 5 at 4900m:

1 Konstanze Klosterhalfen (GER) 16:23

2 Karoline Bjerkeli Grovdal (NOR) –

3 Meraf Bahta (SWE) +1 ″

4 Jessica Judd (GBR) +7 ″

5 Alina Reh (GER) +8 ″

15.12 The gap of the first three still increases, literally on the run.

15.10 Rebecca Lonedo 12th 20 seconds away from the head.

15.09 The patients arrive at 3400m, almost halfway through the race: the first three go away, Bahta, Klosterhalfen and the Norwegian Grovdal.

15.07 Twenty-ninth Martina Merlo, 38th Giulia Zanne and 39th Federica Zanne.

15.05 Rebecca Lonedo ninth, seven seconds from Can.

15.04 The athletes arrive at 1900m, overtaking Can, second Bahta and third the compatriot Samrawit Mengstaeb.

15.02 Tenth Rebecca Lonedo, great start.

15.00 At 900m in the lead is the Swedish Meraf Bahta; second Yasemin Can, third Konstanze Klosterhalfen.

14.58 After the bitterness for the men’s challenge, we will see how the blue will go in this 8000m.

14.56 GO!

14.55 For Italy we will have Giulia Zanne, Federica Zanne, Michela Cesarò, Gaia Colli, Rebecca Lonedo and Martina Merlo.

14.53 A few minutes and the women will leave.

14.52 Here are the top five

1 Jakob Ingebrigsten (NOR) 30:15

2 Aras Kaya (TUR) +14 ″

3 Jimmy Gressier (FRA) +19 ″

4 Hugo Hay (FRA) +23 ″

5 Michael Somers (BEL) +23 ″

14.50 Really a great shame for Crippa, she had all the credentials to win the podium. Then a sudden problem forced him to retire.

14.49 69 ° Ahmed Ouhda.

14.48 57th Giuseppe Gerratana, 60th Sergiy Polikarpenko.

14.47 The first blue is Yassin Bouih, 46th.

14.46 Great result for the Belgian Michael Somers, fifth.

14.45 Really a shame for Crippa, if she would have fought to the last for the podium, but she had a physical problem, it is not yet clear whether on her side or on her stomach.

14.44 Kaya second at 14 ″, third Gressier and fourth the compatriot Hugo Hay.

14.43 INGEBRIGSTEN WINS!

14.42 Gressier is third, but far from the first two. Ingebrigsten stretches again!

14.41 And stretch the Norwegian! Increase the distance from Kaya, what a rhythm!

14.39 Now it’s a head to head between Kaya and Ingebrigsten, the Norwegian tries to stretch.

14.38 Sudden retirement, on the penultimate lap, for Crippa. He was in the podium area, what a pity!

14.37 Problem on the right side, what bad luck for the blue!

14.36 NOOOOOOOOOOO! INJURY FOR CRIPPA! Forced to retire! He was in the top four!

14.35 Jimmy Gressier does not give up, there are four in front of everyone.

14.34 At 6900 Ingebrigsten overtook Crippa, he is second. Always first Aras Kaya.

14.32 Crippa is second, behind him Ingebrigsten.

14.30 Arrived halfway through the race, at 5400m, the Turkish Aras Kaya is always in the lead, 16:28.

14.28 Let’s see the times of the first 5 at 3900 meters:

1 Aras Kaya (TUR) 11:51

2 Jimmy Gressier (FRA) –

3 Yemaneberhan Crippa (ITA) –

4 Jakob Ingebrigsten (NOR) –

5 Jack Rowe (GBR) +0: 02

14.25 Jakob Ingebrigsten, fourth at 3900, goes back

14.22 In fact, Aras at 2400 is first, in 7:17; behind him Gressier, the German Abraham, the Spaniard Mayo and our blue Crippa.

14.20 The Turkish Kaya Aras tries to stretch and is in the lead, but Gressier is very close to him. They will soon reach 2400 and we will have precise times.

14.18 Italy started with apparent calm, Crippa 33rd at 900m.

14.15 At the moment, at 900m, is the British Andrew Butchart.

14.13 PARTIES! The men’s 10000m is underway!

14.13 Crippa will try to repeat himself after the silver won two years ago in Lisbon.

14.11 For the men’s race, also pay attention to the Turkish Kaya, reigning champion, and the French Jimmy Gressier.

14.08 Five minutes and the men will leave; then, at 14:53, it will be the turn of the women.

14.06 The competition, however, is fierce: it will see it, above all, with the Norwegian Jakob Ingebrigtsen.

14.04 Eyes on Yeman Crippa for our colors.

14.01 At 14:53, instead, it will be the women’s turn, 8,000 m.

13.59 At 14:13 there will be the men’s race, 10,000 m.

13.56 We are at the Sport Ireland Campus in Dublin, we will follow the two senior challenges, male and female, live!

13.53 Friends of OA Sport, welcome to the Live Live of the European Cross!

Hello and welcome to LIVE LIVE of the 2021 European crosses (cross country). Sui on the lawns of the Sport Ireland Campus in Dublin (Ireland) the last two races of this intense continental review are staged, that is the two tests reserved for seniors. At 2.13 pm it will be the men ‘s turn on the 10,000 meters distance, at 14.53 it will be the women’ s turn on the 8,000 meters.

Italy wants to dream big with Yeman Crippa, who has all the means to try to get on the podium again after the silver won two years ago in Lisbon (bronze at the finish, then promoted following the disqualification of the Swedish Robel Fsiha). The Italian record holder of 5,000 and 10,000 meters will have to deal with one fierce competition led by the Norwegian Jakob Ingebrigtsen: the 21-year-old, 1500-meter Olympic Champion, will make his senior debut after having collected four wins among the under 20s.

The Scandinavian is the favorite of the eve, but our standard bearer will try to play it on an equal footing, also facing other famous athletes such as the Turk Aras Kaya (Reigning champion), the other Norwegian Filip Ingebrigtsen (winner in 2018), the French Jimmy Gressier (back from a hat-trick among the under 23s), the Swiss Julien Wanders, the Spanish Adel Mechaal and the Belgian Isaac Kimeli.

Among the senior women, on the other hand, Italy is aiming above all for a good team result (Martina Merlo should be the best of the lot) in a race where Turkish Yasemin Can pursues pokerissimo facing the German Konstanze Klosterhalfen, the Norwegian Karoline Bjerkeli Grovdal and the Danish Anna Emilie Moller.

OA Sport offers you the LIVE LIVE of the 2021 European crosses: news in real time, minute by minute, kilometer after kilometer, so you don’t really miss anything. It starts at 2.13 pm. Have a good fun.

Photo: FIDAL / Colombo