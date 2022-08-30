Norwegian Prima christened in Reykjavik

Norwegian Cruise Line has just christened its newest ship, the Norwegian Primain Reykjavík, Iceland, Saturday, August 27, 2022.

The first of six Prima Class ships, it was inaugurated in front of more than 2,500 guests.

294 meters long, it can accommodate 3,100 people in double occupancyand offers a redesigned version of The Haven by NorwegianNCL’s “ship within a ship” concept, ultra-premium and accessible only by key card.

The ship has plenty of entertainment including slides The Rush and The Drop, and Prima Speedway, the first racing circuit on three levels at sea.

On the relaxation side, the Norwegian Prima has spaces such as Ocean Boulevardan outdoor promenade of more than 4,000 m2 that goes around the ship, The Concourse which houses an outdoor sculpture garden as well as the terraces and infinity pools within Infinity Beach.

“With its sleek design and new experiences, Norwegian Prima is one of a kind. As the industry’s most spacious new cruise ship with exclusive amenities throughout, it continues NCL’s reputation as a leading, forward-thinking company.“, commented Frank Del Rio, President & Chief Executive Officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd at the christening.