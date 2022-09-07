Norwegian Prima will be the first NCL ship to carry and offer Coca Cola to passengers

Norwegian Cruise Line’s (NCL) newly christened Norwegian Prima ship will be the first ship in the cruise line’s fleet of 18 liners to carry and offer Coca Cola beverages to passengers.

Indeed, according to the magazine TTRweekly.com, the company has just signed a partnership with the Coca Cola company to transport and distribute the beverages as official non-alcoholic beverages to vacationers.

Other NCL ships are expected to offer the popular sugary drinks by the end of 2022.

To celebrate the new partnership and the christening of Norwegian Prima, the first major cruise ship to be christened in the Icelandic capital, Harry Sommer, President and CEO of NCL, toasted the “momentous occasion” with a drink Refreshing Coca-Cola at the Penrose Atrium. He was accompanied by Coca-Cola’s famous polar bear (pictured).

“With the historic debut of Norwegian Prima, Norwegian Cruise Line continues to push the boundaries of the guest experience,” said Harry Sommer. It is therefore only fitting that we are unveiling a new cold drinks partnership with Coca-Cola at the christening of Norwegian Prima.”

“As a company steeped in history, Norwegian Cruise Line is honored to align itself with another beloved brand, Coca-Cola, and we look forward to leveraging this relationship to continue improving the experience. of our customers,” he added.

As the first of six ships in the new Prima Class (the brand’s first new class of ships to see the light of day in nearly 10 years), Norwegian Prima debuted August 27 from Reykjavik, Iceland, in front of over 2,500 guests in a ‘larger than life’ christening celebration with an unforgettable performance by Katy Perry, global superstar and godmother of the ship.

Built in Marghera, Italy by Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri, Norwegian Prima is 965 feet long, weighs 143,535 gross tons, and can accommodate 3,100 guests based on double occupancy.

According to NCL, Norwegian Prima offers guests “exciting itineraries,” as well as “the highest staff levels and space ratio of any new cruise ship in the ‘premium contemporary cruises’ category.

The ship also offers unique experiences with Ocean Boulevard, Indulge Food Hall, The Concourse, Infinity Beach and Oceanwalk.

Onboard are also several innovations never before seen at sea, including a transformational three-story theater and nightclub, the Prima Theater & Club; a three-level racecourse, the Prima Speedway; the fastest slides at sea, The Drop and Rush; and the cruise industry’s first “sustainable” cocktail bar, The Metropolitan Bar.