Norwich-Manchester United 0-1, the report cards: Ronaldo makes no mistake from the spot, Sancho misses

Final result: Norwich 0-1 Manchester United

NORWICH CITY

Krul 6.5 – Always attentive, he is never surprised. Reactive on Telles’ free kick, he also opens his big hand on Cristiano Ronaldo’s shot.

Aarons 5.5 – Bruno Fernandes moves from its parts, but marks it on sight. Two slips to make it clear what are the intentions of the entire defense of the Canaries, but in the end he uselessly knocks out Ronaldo by conceding the penalty kick of the victory to the Red Devils.

Kabak 6.5 – The burrs are not lacking, but it keeps the barricade solid. He marks the attackers who gravitate towards him, in the end he even touches the net.

Hanley 6 – The challenge begins with personality, it does not grant anything. He is forced to leave after a fortuitous confrontation with Ronaldo. From 21 ‘Sorensen 6.5 – Enter the field in view of the emergency, but do not miss Hanley. Rejects any assault without making too many compliments.

Giannoulis 7 – He sinks and defends, crosses and blocks the restarts. In the first fraction he is one of the best, he becomes a thorn in the side of the host defense.

Placheta 6.5 – Smith asks him a lot of sacrifice, the Polish winger responds present: he breaks the odometer by dint of sinking into the right lane. From 70 ‘Cantwell 6 – Good approach to the match, he sacrifices himself in both phases.

Rupp 6 – He could have been less soft on the header: he fits in with the right timing, but doesn’t give the right weight in the penalty area. From 76 ‘Lees-Melou sv.

Gilmour 5.5 – It takes a lot of heart, especially in the finale. However, at the crucial moment, there are too many avoidable smudges: a sensational opportunity is devoured by kicking on the figure of Bailly.

McLean 6 – Openings and fanned, it gives a lot of quality. It moves with the right timing, but in the end it drops due to fatigue.

Sargent 5.5 – He makes himself available to the team and helps a lot in the non-possession phase, but when he has to sink he messes up a bit too much.

Pukki 6 – In the first half he wraps himself on a clean ball a few steps from De Gea, then turns with a shot but the Spaniard responds present.

MANCHESTER UNITED

De Gea 7 – In times of need he puts on his cloak and saves the result. Applause for the parade on Pukki’s lightning-fast turn, also great on Kabak’s header.

Dalot 6.5 – One of the best at United, when he does not have to defend he also shows up in attack. He is the only one who tries at the most complicated moment.

Lindelof 6 – He doesn’t have a lot of work to do, but he keeps the defense up even on Maguire’s smears. He goes out for a physical problem. From 76 ‘Bailly 6.5 – He immediately saves the result by opposing his body on Gilmour’s shot.

Maguire 5.5 – He must have greater certainty when he has the ball at his feet. Dangerous in attack, but he has to raise the bar.

Telles 6.5 – The exultation for a closure demonstrates the character of the Brazilian and his desire to affect a team in recovery. In the first half he also hits the crossbar.

McTominay 6.5 – Among the best in the first half, he dictates the times and also dirties several balls in the non-possession phase.

Fred 5.5 – One of the few under the sufficiency, he loses too many balls and always remains in the middle of the passing lines.

Sancho 5 – The unusual position clips his wings, a couple of accelerations do not change an insufficient judgment. From 67 ‘Greenwood 6 – More reactive than his colleague, he sinks with a lot of consistency when United starts on the counterattack.

Bruno Fernandes 6 – The strokes of genius are not lacking, but sometimes he exaggerates with the plays. The attitude is the right one, but he has to find more confidence. From 88 ‘Van de Beek sv.

Rashford 5.5 – The accelerations are not lacking, not even the lunges. However, he is missing in the goal area, he must be more careful when he presents himself in front of the goalkeeper.

Ronaldo 6.5 – It is not his race and the physicality of the hosts suffers a lot. As usual, when the match has to be decided, it takes me: shots and goals, another three points for United.