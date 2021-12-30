Nose, legs and hair “a la Kate Middleton”. English women would like to look like her

Angelina Jolie’s eyes, J-Lo’s butt and Kate Middleton’s legs, hair and nose: these are the traits most desired by British women according to a study conducted on 2,000 adults to investigate the concept of beauty, and find out which celebrities exercise greater influence in terms of aesthetics on the nation

The sample is rather small for statistical significance, and the questions were asked by Pall Mall Surgery to “understand who the British public is inspired by asking for cosmetic surgery”, but it is curious as it reveals how much the British appreciate – at least on a physical level – the Duchess of Cambridge.

When asked about which parts of the body they like most in celebrities, many have in fact entered Kate Middleton on three lists: better nose, more beautiful legs and hair, as the Mirror tells us, in presenting the research. To complete the puzzle of body parts, the survey and statistics resulted in composing an “ideal” body with the addition of arms and shoulders of Jennifer Aniston, eyes of Angelina Jolie, lips and chin Michelle Keegan and backside of J-Lo.

The same was done for men, and so here’s imagine an “ideal type” with hair of Brad Pitt, the legs of Cristiano Ronaldo, the eyes of Tom Cruise and the backside of David Beckham. Manchester United legend Cristiano Ronaldo actually offers more insights: as for Kate, too Ronaldo it appears in several lists: legs, but also abdominals, shoulders, arms and even chin.

The best skin seems to be that of George Clooney for men and of Cheryl Cole for women, while singer Adele came in second place for eyes and third place for hair.

However, one wonders if people really come to the cosmetic surgeon with the pretense of looking like this or that star … “It is not unusual for patients to say they are inspired by people they met or by the images of famous people, visualize the the desired effect helps them identify the ultimate goal, “says Cheryl Cooper, Pall Mall patient care manager. Their study also provided a small case series: 1 in 8 adult patients surveyed had cosmetic surgery, and the most popular procedures are breast enlargement, hair transplantation and abdominal incision. More than a quarter of patients required fillers, scar removal and liposuction. As for the reasons behind the interventions, there are increasing self-confidence (69 percent) and feeling more attractive (55 percent), but many have gone under the knife following a life-changing experience such as childbirth (50 percent), an accident or illness (48 percent) and weight loss (43 percent). Decisions matured, on average, over the course of 4 years.

And a further 13% of respondents said the decision was made after the lockdown, as they spent more time alone scrutinizing their appearance.

Here are the identikits of the “perfect guys” that Brits would like to be like, according to the poll results. Read to smile:

WOMEN:

Eyes: Angelina Jolie

Nose: Kate Middleton

Boom: J-Lo

Abs / Stomach: Davina McCall

Skin tone / texture: Cheryl Cole

Lips and Chin: Michelle Keegan

Legs: Kate Middleton

Hair: Kate Middleton

Shoulders and Arms: Jennifer Aniston

Breasts: Michelle Keegan

MEN:

Eyes: Tom Cruise

Nose: Leonardo DiCaprio

Boom: David Beckham

Abs: Cristiano Ronaldo

Skin texture: George Clooney

Lips: Brad Pitt

Chin: Cristiano Ronaldo

Legs: Cristiano Ronaldo

Hair: Brad Pitt

Shoulders and arms: Cristiano Ronaldo