Nostalgia, a song created by artificial intelligence by Bad Bunny

songs of bad bunny They manage to become increasingly popular on social networks and the one with their voice artificially created was no exception.

Recently, a profile named FlowGPT posted TIC Toc A musical theme called ‘the sadness‘, in which he manipulated the voice of a Puerto Rican singer, Daddy Yankee And Justin Biber,

However, the Bad Bunny part was the one that went most viral: many users uploaded videos accompanying the song either dancing to it, reacting to it, or commenting that it was their favorite Bad Bunny part of the year. Bunny song, considering that recently released a new album.

“It doesn’t come from Spain but it’s a bad gyal”, is the most popular line as it mentions the Spanish reggaeton singer, who also uploaded a TikTok with the song. “I was so excited and then I found out it was AI,” the singer said.

The Spanish singer was very excited to hear her name, even though it was IA.

However, the most unexpected reaction was bad bunnyWho used his official WhatsApp channel to show his dissatisfaction over the artificial use of his voice.

“If you guys like that f–king song that’s viral on TikTok, get out of this group right now,” he wrote.

He further said, “You don’t deserve to be my friend and that’s why I made the new album to get rid of such people. So ‘Choo, Choo’, out. “Oh my God, I don’t even want them on tour,” this is in the context that a few weeks ago he announced the tour for the album released in October.

flowgpt He uploaded a video responding to Bad Bunny: “I’m just a thief who was created to experiment with new technologies,” he said.

The profile is described as “the first artist based on AI technology”. He also explains that it was created with the mission of creating great themes.

There are several types of songs in this invention:

-Demo: AI processing and learning are used to bring together voices from different artists into a reimagined song. An example of this is nostalgia.

-BetaRemix: Song made with medium/low processing to try out new sounds. They are usually remixes or remakes of previously produced successful musical themes.

This is a song created by artificial intelligence in which the voices of Drake and The Weeknd have been used. The user behind the single reacts to the pseudonym ghostwriter977,

Initially, streaming platforms such as Amazon, SoundCloud, Tidal, Deezer, Spotify, and Apple Music credited the songs to the artists. drake And weekend, However, once it was revealed that the song was produced using artificial intelligence, Universal Music requested its removal from all these platforms.

Despite the controversy, the song went viral on various platforms, and reached 600,000 views on Spotify. 15 million views Getting 275 thousand views on TikTok and YouTube.

It is not yet clearly revealed which artificial intelligence tools were used in the creation of the song. However, the user who shared the track on YouTube has indicated that this is only the beginning, suggesting that he plans to release more synth compositions in the future.

At the end of 2022, Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) released a report in which it labeled as “threats” programs or websites that use artificial intelligence. In their report, they noted that these platforms engage in activities such as unauthorized reproduction, creation of derivative works, live streaming, and/or distribution, downloading or other unauthorized dissemination of sound recordings.

The content Ghostwriter977 shared on YouTube has been removed, but other accounts have reposted it.