‘Nostalgia’: “Bad Bunny Song” Reopens Controversy Over AI Use in Music

Bad Bunny attacked a song that artificially recreated his voice without permission and now it has gone viral on social networks. The song is called ‘Nostalgia’ and already YesOver five lakh views on TikTok; It has received over 885 thousand views on YouTube and nearly one million listens on Spotify.

The Puerto Rican singer expressed his dissatisfaction within his broadcast channel on WhatsApp. “If you guys like that cheesy song that is viral on TikTok, get out of this group right now. “You don’t deserve to be my friend,” the artist wrote, referring to the followers who are popularizing the musical piece.

AI will open a new era for music, will it be good? Most of the conversation about AI-generated songs focuses on copyright and artist rights, but other issues such as music quality remain to be addressed.

The artificial intelligence (AI)-generated creation is the work of a TikTok user known as “flowgpt.” It contains about a dozen songs that use the voices of different singers such as Anuel AA, Faide, Karol G, Luis Miguel and Peso Pluma. All have been prepared with the above technology. It has 20,000 monthly listeners on Spotify. In the description of his social networks, the author of the song says that his project “was created to compose Global breakthroughs based on all available data Among the artists of this time.”

Last month, Bad Bunny released the album no one knows what will happen tomorrow, Spotify announced that the album was the most played on its service in a single day. This milestone was considered a record. Early estimates indicate that ‘Nostalgia’ has become more viral than any official song from the artist.

Beyond Bad Bunny, AI in the music industry

The case reopens the debate about the impact of generic AI on the music industry’s business and growth. While audiences favor content generated by intelligent algorithms, the industry claims the practice infringes artists’ intellectual property.

Last April, a TikTok user named Ghostwriter977 posted the song ‘Heart on My Sleeve’. Created with AI, this piece once again united the voices of Drake and The Weeknd without authorization. It received more than 10 million views within a few days. Following her success, the organizing committee of the Grammy Awards considered nominating her in one of its categories, a proposal that was ultimately rejected.

Universal Music asked services like Apple Music and Spotify to block music generated by artificial intelligence systems from their platforms. Regardless of the situation, the music industry cannot turn its back on businesses involved in the use of generator AI within the sector. So far in 2023, YouTube has recorded more than 1.7 billion views on videos created with tools based on this technology.

Some initiatives have tried to resolve the dispute. Recently, YouTube announced the launch of the Music AI Incubator, an exploration program around AI that aims to establish good practices in the music sector.