Nostalgia is good for Animal Collective – Giovanni Ansaldo

February 11, 2022 1:08 pm

Animal Collective have grown old. But this is not a problem for their music, quite the opposite. After a couple of interlocutor records, the American experimental pop group is back in great shape thanks to a simple gimmick: start looking back. Time skiffs, the band’s new album, is a reflection (as always a lysergic and surreal key) on the passage of time. To use a slightly abused but fitting formula, it is their “record of maturity”. And there is nothing strange, given that the group, famous above all for the splendid Merriweather post pavilion of 2009, has now been on the scene for twenty years. The first drafts of the new songs actually came out in 2018, written for a performance in a New Orleans sound sculpture park called Music box village. But they were completed and registered in 2020, in full pandemic, with the members of the group (Avey Tare, Panda Bear, Geologist and Deakin) isolated from each other. And it was mixed by Marta Salogni, a sound engineer from Brescia who emigrated to London who in recent years has worked with names such as Björk, Dave Gahan and Bon Iver. “We worked completely remotely during the lockdown. It was the first time for us, a strange experience. Brian Weitz, Geologist, was briefly here at my house, but otherwise we never looked each other in the eye while recording the pieces, ”says Dave Portner, aka Avey Tare, in link on Zoom from Asheville, in North Carolina, in the Blue ridge mountains. “We had also worked in this way in the 2020 ep Bridge to quiet. I’m proud of the result, but it wasn’t as fun as when we were in a room together. The positive side was the slowness, which allowed us to reflect a lot on what we were doing, even during the mixing phase with Marta, who was very good. We usually have about three weeks to make a record and there is never time to analyze the situation calmly. And for me, I don’t want to listen too much to the things I’m recording and I prefer to stay as far away as possible from computers and post production, but it was still interesting to experiment with a new way of working “.











Dave Portner, multi-instrumentalist, along with Noah Lennox (Panda Bear) is the main songwriter of the Animal Collective. Eyeglasses and wool hat, he looks out the window, in his part it is ten in the morning. “It’s cold here, a lot of snow has arrived”, he tells him before dwelling on the central theme of Time skiffs: “Over the past two years I have been thinking a lot about how my life has changed. The quarantine has changed our perception of time, and this has greatly influenced the writing of the texts of this work. I think of songs like Prester Johnin which Noah and I sing ‘Treating every day as an image of a moment that’s passed’. ” In this regard, I ask him to explain the title of the album. “The word skiff in English it describes a small fishing boat. And these songs are like little boats that carry the listener through the years and the memory, which scoff at the linear conception of time. I like to write long pop songs when I listen to them short. If I wrote them short, they would seem endless ”, replies Portner, who confirms how psychedelia remains one of the distinctive features of the group. Speaking of surrealism, there is one of the most beautiful pieces on the record Cherokee, inspired by the mountainous landscapes of North Carolina, but also by the many trips made around the world by Avey Tare when he was on tour with the Animal Collective. In the song there are turkeys flying out the window, people dressed up as Tom Hanks at a party in Los Angeles and a focaccia treated like a precious stone (“And on a tour I saw focaccia treated like its jade”). Hard to think that that detail is not inspired by Italy. Avey Tare does not actually explain how that verse was born, but makes a more general speech: “It is one of the many oddities I have seen around, which explains in what absurd melting pot we live. The song tells of my car trip around these parts, but it also reviews some memories that made me reflect on what it means to be American, but in our own way: surrealism has always been the key we use to tackle many themes, above all the serious ones “.









