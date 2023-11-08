“Nostalgia”, the song that sent Bad Bunny into a rage and where the voices of Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber can also be heard, What is FLOGPT? , People Entertainment

Thanks to Artificial Intelligence, a song was designed which included the voices of Justin Bieber, Bad Bunny and Daddy Yankee. The topic went viral on social networks and it did not take long for the so-called “Bad Rabbits” to react to the creation.

The song, titled “Nostalgia”, premiered on YouTube and Spotify on October 4, but recently went viral on TikTok. Coincidentally, nine days after its premiere, Bad Bunny released his album “Nobody Knows What’s Going Tomorrow”, where he compiled 22 songs dedicated to his fans.

This creation of flowgpt This was not to the liking of the Puerto Rican singer because there are people who think that it is a better song than his previous album. Therefore, the artist has expressed his irritation over several messages published on his WhatsApp channel in which he even threatened his followers.

What is FlowGPT?

from the middle Tiktikas pillar ace When the song, released on a YouTube channel under the name FloGPT, was reviewed, the Spanish media clarified what it was about.

FlowGPT is not only the name of the user but also “This is a prototype” for creating music with Artificial Intelligence, which is mentioned in the description of the video platform.

“FlowGPT AI is the first artist prototype based on GPT technology (pre-trained Temazos Generator) and created to create global hits based on all the data available from artists (flows, songs, news) at the time they provide a premixed demo Was. Artists can interpret it and it becomes a global hit,” it reads on YouTube.

According to data collected by El Heraldo de Mexico through this medium, many compositions have been made in different forms such as:

Demo: Using an algorithm, songs are created from scratch with the artist’s voice

Betattes: They are remixes of songs that already exist

master: a function for which there is no information

The “Nostalgia” demo, which features vocals from Bad Bunny, has already been viewed more than half a million times on YouTube, information that angers the artist who has dismissed the song as having already gone viral.

“If you like that cheesy song that’s going viral on TikTok, get out of this group right now. You don’t deserve to be my friend and that’s why I made the new album to get rid of such people. So choo choo, out,” he read in a message to his followers. “I don’t even want them on tour,” he said.

At present, neither of the other two artists involved in “Nostalgia” have commented on the matter. (And)

We recommend this news