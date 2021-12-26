Nostradamus, the prophecies for 2022: meteorites, inflation and …

In his book “The Prophecies”, published in 1555, Michel de Notre-Dame – per century Nostradamus – had made a statement in a series of future forecasts on today’s society. Obviously, leaving room for possible ambiguities and the free interpretation of certain events, some have actually occurred: from the rise of Adolf Hitler to murder Kennedy, from the World Wars to the defeat of Donald Trump in the American elections, passing through the Covid-19 pandemic.

Nostradamus’ predictions for 2022

Nostradamus’ first prediction concerns a meteor that could hit the Earth: a possibility that was already about to occur last year with the asteroid 2021GW4, before it went to shatter into smaller pieces once it collided with the atmosphere. . The second event would instead be linked to strong inflation, while the third scenario seems to hide a disturbing meaning: to keep on guard against the advance of robots and the development of artificial intelligence. On the other hand, a thematic referred to Nostradamus spoke from time immemorial, compared to the previous ones, closely concerns global warming. The famous philosopher, in fact, had already foreseen this eventuality during the sixteenth century with these words: “Live fish from the Black Sea will almost have to boil”. The last, but by no means less important, closely concerns the France for “a threat from the east”.