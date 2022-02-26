Not a girl anymore! Abigail Breslin, the protagonist of `Little Miss Sunshine´, marries

abigail breslin the sweet girl that we all fell in love with playing Olive in Little Miss Sunshine Now a whole woman full fledged that, After almost five years of relationship with Ira Kunyansky, he has decided to take the step of going through the altar. The actress has announced it on your public profile with two romantic photos of the moment of your request, one of the couple and another of the ring. In traditional style, the young Russian businessman living in the United States has surprised the actress by kneeling in the middle of the street at the exit of the restaurant to offer her her ring and leave her speechless.

Breslin did not hesitate to answer that yes, he was the man of her life. “I was like, “duh.” he confesses when breaking the news to his followers and publishes a second photo, this time of the beautiful ring that now looks on his handa delicate jewel that you will never forget.

Her fans have not been slow to echo the good news, that she became the fourth youngest actress ever nominated for the Oscars has driven his more than half a million followers crazy with the news, everyone has rushed to congratulate the couple in a barrage of congratulations. congratulations couple!

Even his partner and friend, actor Taylor Lautner, famous for playing Jacob Black in the “Twilight” saga, has expressed his surprise at the news. “WHATTT?!!? Congrats !!!”, the actor replies to his friend as an accomplice.

Always romantic, the couple already shared with us the good progress of their relationship on the fourth anniversary of their courtship, last April 2012, when he surprised her by sharing a collage of photos with snapshots of their best moments together and a very special dedication: “I don’t know where I’d be without you, baby! Happy 4 years together! I love you my angel », there are many romantic gestures that they usually give to their fans.

Now they just need to fix the date of the link. Meanwhile, the actress does not stop working, after finishing the filming of the vampire plot “Slayers”, she is still immersed in the filming of her latest television series, the black comedy “The Cannibals” and is preparing for the filming of a new film “Canyon del Muerto”, in which he will share the poster with Val Kilmer.

The happy news comes to give the actress a break, last February 2021 he faced the unfortunate loss of his father at seventy-eight years of age after a tough battle against Covid-19. “I am shocked and devastated” ‘, she assured a year ago when remembering his father as “a fun, boisterous, tenacious, rebellious, intelligent, sweet and incredible human being. He loved life. He loved his family. He loved the simple things”