Not a simple headache, but nausea accompanied by migraines would require you to avoid these uncomfortable foods

Experts point out that the link between nutrition and headache is closer than you think. In fact, stress and climate change are not the only causes of a headache attack. In fact, one of the causes would also be attributable to the intake of certain foods. The pathology we are talking about is known as migraine, often accompanied by symptoms such as nausea and vomiting. It is highly disabling, as it can affect those who suffer from it, from a few hours up to 3 days. Furthermore, it would affect not only the adult population but even 9% of children under the age of 12. So, not just a headache, but nausea accompanied by migraines would require you to avoid these uncomfortable foods. Let’s see, below, what they are.

Foods to avoid to counteract headaches

Well, the foods to avoid would be: coffee, chocolate, alcohol and spirits, sausages and red meats, French fries and fried foods in general. Then: dried fruit, aged cheeses, stock cubes and, in general, foods containing glutamate. The reason for the connection between the intake of these foods and headaches would derive from the impact they have on digestion. The latter, in this case, becomes slow and tiring, with the intake of the aforementioned foods. Hence, a large lunch or dinner could cause a migraine attack. However, the elimination of the indicated foods should be accompanied by the intake of those that are good for the nervous system. Think, in particular, of seasonal fruit and vegetables. In addition, there is the need to lead a healthy lifestyle. In fact, if nutrition is important, consequently also the lifestyle, has its impact on migraine sufferers.

Changing your lifestyle could prevent pain from occurring. Therefore, together with nutrition, habits of proper rest and regular physical activity would also represent two factors for prevention. Preferably, migraine sufferers should eat at regular times, avoid skipping meals, and should not fast. In addition, it is good that they drink at least 1.5 liters of water a day and do not abuse pain medications, which contain caffeine. Ultimately, those suffering from bad headaches should help themselves with all these healthy habits that will help them live better.