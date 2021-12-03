The inclusion of Godfall between games PS Plus of December 2021 created discontent among fans due to its limited content compared to the base game. There was no lack of controversy for the absence of the campaign in Godfall Challenger Edition, which offers only the end-game modes of the work produced by Gearbox.

PS Plus subscribers will therefore only be able to play content related to Light carrier, Stones of the Dream and the Tower of Evidence Ascent, not having access to the rest of the playful offer of the title. Despite the discontent, however, the developer Counterplay Games defends its decision by providing more details on the nature of the Challenger Edition. Speaking to the microphones of Eurogamer.net, a spokesperson for the company reiterated that the Challenger Edition “it is not a trial version“, but on the contrary one real new edition of Godfall sold at budget price.

Counterplay also announced that this version will also be available for free on PC through theEpic Games Store for a limited period from 9 to 16 December 2021. After this period, the Challenger Edition will be sold at a price of 14.99 euros / dollars as an alternative to the full game. If you want to find out more details, here’s what changes between Godfall Challenger Edition and the regular game specifically.